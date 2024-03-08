S&P 500   5,123.69
Federal judge in Texas blocks US labor board rule that would make it easier for workers to unionize
3 Metal Stocks with Double-Digit Upside
Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans
Federal judge in Texas blocks US labor board rule that would make it easier for workers to unionize
3 Metal Stocks with Double-Digit Upside
Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans
Federal judge in Texas blocks US labor board rule that would make it easier for workers to unionize
3 Metal Stocks with Double-Digit Upside
Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans
Federal judge in Texas blocks US labor board rule that would make it easier for workers to unionize
3 Metal Stocks with Double-Digit Upside
Goldman Likes This Apparel Stock, Markets Love It Even More
Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat That Keeps Gaining
Here’s The One Pet Stock That’s Not in the Doghouse
Ulta Beauty Is the Value Play You Must Hold This Decade
What to know about the SAVE plan, the income-driven plan to repay student loans
Free Trial

Apple Enters Oversold Territory: Time to Buy?

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Don Miller
March 8, 2024

Apple stock price

Key Points

  • Apple's stock has dropped almost 12% year-to-date, lagging behind competitors and the overall market, which surged 8% YTD and nearly 30% annually.
  • In 2024, Apple lost its top spot as the most valuable company to Microsoft, with Nvidia posing a competitive threat if Apple's stock doesn't recover.
  • Apple's RSI at 22.02 indicates oversold conditions, potentially signaling a reversal if the stock finds support near $170.
  5 stocks we like better than Apple

Shares of the hardware and software consumer products giant Apple NASDAQ: AAPL have had a year to forget. The company’s stock has fallen over 12% year-to-date, bringing its one-year performance to a modest increase of 11.5%.

Not only does that performance pale compared to its competitors and sector peers, but it also falls vastly short of the benchmark performance. The overall market has climbed to new heights, up over 8% YTD and almost 30% over the previous year.

So far, in 2024, shares of Apple have lost out on the top spot as the most valuable company in the world to Microsoft. If the stock can't find its footing soon, it will likely fall to another place thanks to the remarkable growth of Nvidia, which is currently the third most valuable company in the world. 

However, with a modest P/E, projected earnings growth, and favorable analyst price targets and ratings, could now be an opportune time to pick up shares of AAPL amidst the steep selloff? Let’s unpack the latest developments surrounding the stock and examine the fundamentals and technicals. 

Apple’s AI Push, Recent Challenges, and Robust Financials

Apple is poised to capitalize on integrating AI technology across its diverse products and services, including the iPhone, iMac, Apple TV, and Siri. This move underscores the company's commitment to leveraging AI advancements to enhance user experiences and productivity. CEO Tim Cook highlighted Apple's strategic focus on AI, emphasizing its potential for groundbreaking innovation and problem-solving capabilities.

During the company's annual shareholder meeting, Cook's remarks underscored Apple's significant investment in AI, particularly in the realm of generative AI, which he believes holds immense promise for the future. Additionally, the CEO lauded the Mac with the Apple Silicon Chip as the premier platform for AI computing, further cementing Apple's position in the AI landscape.


However, recent developments present challenges for the tech giant. European Union regulators are set to question Apple's decision to terminate Epic Games' developer account, effectively blocking the gaming company from launching Fortnite and the Epic Games Store on Apple's iOS devices in the EU. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has accused Apple of violating the EU's new Digital Markets Act rules, sparking the possibility of a legal clash that could result in significant penalties for Apple. This incident comes on the heels of a $1.95 billion fine imposed on Apple by the EU for anticompetitive practices in the music-streaming market.

Despite these challenges, Apple continues to demonstrate robust financial performance. In its latest earnings report, Apple exceeded analysts' expectations with earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, driven by revenue of $119.60 billion, surpassing estimates. The company's revenue increased by 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting its resilience in the face of evolving market dynamics. 

Shares Approach Major Support, Analysts See Upside

As shares of the global technology giant continue to fall this year, analysts are now predicting the most upside for the stock in over a year. The consensus price target of $205.27 is forecasting a staggering 21.46% upside for AAPL, a move that would see it once again become the most valuable company in the world. Currently, Apple has a moderate buy rating based on thirty-three analyst ratings.

From a technical analysis perspective, Apple's shares are in oversold territory. Its RSI is currently reading 22.02, indicating that the stock is approaching an extremely oversold level in the short term. The stock has also begun to extend from several major moving averages to the downside, approaching a significant level of support near $170. If the stock can find support near this region and put in a higher low, the momentum might shift, and the bottom could be in.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2024

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2024 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
4.9236 of 5 stars		$170.73+1.0%0.56%26.59Moderate Buy$205.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.


Search Headlines: