3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/18/2024
CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Shares of Walmart-backed Ibotta soar on public debut
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
IMF's Georgieva says there's 'plenty to worry about' despite recovery for many economies
3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/18/2024
CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Shares of Walmart-backed Ibotta soar on public debut
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
IMF's Georgieva says there's 'plenty to worry about' despite recovery for many economies
3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/18/2024
CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Shares of Walmart-backed Ibotta soar on public debut
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
IMF's Georgieva says there's 'plenty to worry about' despite recovery for many economies
3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/18/2024
CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Shares of Walmart-backed Ibotta soar on public debut
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
IMF's Georgieva says there's 'plenty to worry about' despite recovery for many economies
Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks With RSIs That Scream Oversold

Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Don Miller
April 19, 2024

Adobe logo on white background

Key Points

  • Salesforce was trading at an all-time high just a few months ago, and analysts expect it to get back there in the coming weeks.
  • Adobe also has significant potential, with some analyst price targets calling for a 50% rally. 
  • Lamb Weston's run was interrupted by a mismanaged internal software update, but this has all the signs of being a temporary drop. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Adobe

There's nothing better than feeling you've found a bargain or are getting a good deal, and it's no different when it comes to stocks. One of the most popular technical indicators for helping to do this is the Relative Strength Index (RSI)

Every stock has one. It works by considering a stock's recent performance over the past 14 trading days and spitting out a number ranging from 0 to 100. An RSI reading of more than 70 suggests overbought conditions, while a reading below 30 indicates oversold conditions. The more extreme the reading, the more pronounced the suggested market condition.

With equities, in general, having turned down for some of their worst weeks of the year so far, many previously high-flying stocks have RSI readings verging on the oversold. For example, the benchmark S&P 500 index has gone from having an RSI reading in the upper 60s at the start of the month to one now in the lower 30s. 

Investor sentiment has cooled considerably after a surprise uptick in inflation, but there are no reasons to be panicking just yet. If anything, this selloff will be a healthy correction in what's otherwise a solid uptrend that still has a ton of room left to run. With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 stocks with particularly appealing RSI readings that point to entry opportunities. 

Salesforce Inc NYSE: CRM

Salesforce Today

Salesforce, Inc. stock logo
CRMCRM 90-day performance
Salesforce
$271.85
-4.47 (-1.62%)
(As of 04/18/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$190.57
$318.71
Dividend Yield
0.15%
P/E Ratio
64.73
Price Target
$307.87
Add to Watchlist

Having tagged an all-time high as recently as February, tech titan Salesforce is the perfect example of a high-performing stock that's become rapidly oversold in the past few weeks. An RSI reading of 29 confirms its oversold status, as do the multitude of analyst updates on the stock this month alone.


Stifel Nicolaus and the Needham & Company team have reiterated their Buy rating on Salesforce shares. Just last week, the Royal Bank of Canada rated them Outperform and boosted their price target to $350. This week alone, JMP Securities and Wolfe Research have done the same, both reiterating their Outperform rating on Salesforce shares, with Wolfe giving them a street-high price target of $365. 

Considering Salesforce closed just above $270 last night, that's pointing to an upside of some 35%, and investors should be getting excited. 

Adobe Inc NASDAQ: ADBE

Adobe Today

Adobe Inc. stock logo
ADBEADBE 90-day performance
Adobe
$473.18
-1.27 (-0.27%)
(As of 04/18/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$331.89
$638.25
P/E Ratio
45.24
Price Target
$620.72
Add to Watchlist

Though it hadn't managed to top 2021's high, Adobe is another tech titan that had a multi-year rally cut short last month. Since logging more than 130% in gains from 2022's low through February of this year, its shares have been on the back foot. They're currently down 25% and have an RSI reading of just 32. 

However, like with Salesforce, they've had a run of analyst upgrades that all point to the same thing; this is starting to become a serious buying opportunity. Over the past few weeks alone, Evercore ISI, Royal Bank of Canada, and Mizuho have reiterated their Outperform rating on Adobe shares. 

So, too, has Oppenheimer, DA Davidson, and Piper Sandler, the latter giving Adobe a $700 price target that's only become more appealing. From the $473 that Adobe closed at on Thursday night, that points to a targeted upside of almost 50%. Not bad for a $210 billion company, right? 

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. NYSE: LW

Lamb Weston Today

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. stock logo
LWLW 90-day performance
Lamb Weston
$80.29
-0.07 (-0.09%)
(As of 04/18/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$77.41
$117.38
Dividend Yield
1.79%
P/E Ratio
10.72
Price Target
$117.40
Add to Watchlist

Last up is Lamb Weston, one of the world's largest food producers and makers of frozen French fries. Their shares were verging on an all-time high last quarter when a botched internal software implementation wreaked havoc on their earnings. 

This is quite a rare event for a company to have to deal with, but the effect on Lamb Weston's shares has been enormous. The transition from one enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to another did not go smoothly and instead resulted in a temporary loss of visibility into distribution-ready inventories. This meant customer orders went unfinished on a scale that contracted Lamb Weston's margins to the extent that $72 million was shaved off their net income for fiscal Q3. 

Shares fell as much as 30% from their pre-earnings peak but are already consolidating and starting to turn north once again. This has helped lift the stock's RSI from extremely oversold conditions in the mid-teens, but at 28, it's still looking like a bargain. A run of Buy and Outperform ratings from analysts in recent weeks has only strengthened the likelihood of this being a temporary, albeit embarrassing, blip, and investors should watch for a potential and rapid bounce back. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Adobe (ADBE)
4.7923 of 5 stars		$473.18-0.3%N/A45.24Moderate Buy$620.72
Lamb Weston (LW)
4.9663 of 5 stars		$80.29-0.1%1.79%10.72Buy$117.40
Salesforce (CRM)
4.9155 of 5 stars		$271.85-1.6%0.15%64.73Moderate Buy$307.87
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Sam Quirke

About Sam Quirke

  • s.quirke.us@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis

Experience

Sam Quirke has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical and fundamental analysis, tech stocks, large caps, timing entries and exits

Education

Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland

Past Experience

Professional futures trader, start-up fund manager

