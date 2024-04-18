S&P 500   5,022.21
ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin's Halving
Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after a tech-led retreat on Wall Street
Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin's Halving
Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after a tech-led retreat on Wall Street
Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin's Halving
Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after a tech-led retreat on Wall Street
Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
Checking in with 5 Bitcoin Stocks Ahead of Bitcoin's Halving
Lululemon’s P/E Is Back to 2017 Levels: Should You Buy the Dip?
Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after a tech-led retreat on Wall Street
Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
These are the Top 4 Stocks for Buybacks in 2024

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
April 18, 2024

Key Points

  • Share repurchases can offset dilutive actions and even reduce the share count for a publicly listed stock. 
  • Reduced share count can boost earnings per share growth and aid dividend health. 
  • Marketbeat tracks which companies are issuing repurchase authorizations for investors to capitalize.
Stock buybacks, also called stock repurchases, are important drivers of shareholder value, which is one of the reasons why Marketbeat tracks the data. As the name suggests, a buyback is when a company buys back its own shares from the market.

Buybacks are a form of capital return that can offset the dilutive impacts of share-based compensation and may even reduce the share count. Share count reduction is essential because it reduces the number of times a company is divided among shareholders and provides a lever for share prices. 

If company X trades at $100 per share with one million shares on the market, it's worth more per share when the share count is reduced. A lower share count also helps boost earnings growth on a per-share basis and improves dividend health if a distribution is paid; fewer shares mean fewer total distributions paid. More importantly, regarding dividend stocks, a reduced share count aids the outlook for distribution growth by freeing up cash flow that can be funneled into growing distributions for the remaining shares, a significant tailwind for share prices.

Let's take a look at the top four companies tracked by Marketbeat that have issued share repurchase authorizations this year. 

Adobe Leverages Share Buybacks: Shares Are Near Long-Term Lows

Adobe Inc.'s NASDAQ: ADBE share prices are near long-term lows and at levels where the company could step in to support the market. Adobe tops the list of recent repurchase announcements, having issued an authorization for $25 billion or 10% of the market cap at the time of the release. The percent relative to the market cap has increased significantly since then, suggesting a growing opportunity for investors. 

The question is whether Adobe's repurchases will move the needle, and the answer is yes. The company leans toward share-based compensation but has reduced its share count over the last year by 0.85%. That’s not a large figure, but accretive to shareholders and supportive of the price action. Analysts also support the price action. The latest earnings release left something to be desired but resulted in numerous reiterated ratings and price targets. The consensus is Moderate Buy with at least a 30% upside. 

Chart of Adobe stock showing how market-leading repurchase authorization will help support the market over time.

HCA Healthcare Makes Healthy Repurchases of its Stock

While HCA Healthcare NYSE: HCA doesn't pay a large dividend, it is experiencing healthy growth, allowing for significant share repurchases, and is expected to continue delivering strong capital returns this year. The company tracks in the #2 position with a recent $6 billion authorization worth 7.5% of the market cap when announced. The dividend is worth about 0.85%, with shares near record highs, and investors might expect to see the share count reduced significantly this year because it fell by 5% last year. Analysts rate this stock at Moderate Buy and have been revising targets higher. The consensus assumes fair value for the stock at current price points but is up 17% over the last year and is rising ahead of the Q1 report. 

Chart showing how aggressive repurchases of HCA Healthcare stock suppors price action.

FedEx Delivers Share Repurchase Authorization

As tepid as the outlook for freight and shipping, analysts continue to raise their price targets for FedEx Corp. NYSE: FDX. That is partly due to the cash flow and capital returns, which remain robust. The company reduced its average share count by more than 1% in the last report and authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase plan worth 7.5% of the market cap. FedEx also pays a dividend worth nearly 2%, with share prices near a multi-year high. Analysts rate FedEx at Moderate Buy and see it gaining nearly 15% to trade at record levels. 

Chart showing how FedEx repurchases reduct share count, keeping the dividend safe and growing.

Marvell Technology Adds $3 Billion to its Buyback Plan

Marvell Technology NASDAQ: MRVL added $3 billion to its share repurchase plan, worth nearly 5% of the market cap for this tech stock. That is good news for investors, but it is not the tailwind it could be. Repurchases did not offset share-based compensation over the last year, increasing the share count. However, analysts rate the stock a Moderate Buy and see it advancing 20% at the consensus estimate. The consensus is trending higher and may lead the market to a new all-time high later this year. Analysts see AI driving the business and an opportunity for Marvell to gain market share and post outsized gains. 

Chart showing how Marvell buybacks do not offset dilutive actions.

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

