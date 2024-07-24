Free Trial
→ 625,000% Gain (From Crypto Swap Profits) (Ad)

Will China's Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 24, 2024
China flag on screen and stocks and finance graphs in background

Key Points

  • Chinese economic stimulus rounds have made a new addition, this time in the form of interest rate cuts. 
  • While most markets regarding investing in China are diverse, Michael Burry and Ray Dalio found opportunities in the region.
  • With a strong market share and financials, Alibaba offers a double-digit upside for investors willing to consider it.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Amazon.com

The answer is that nobody knows. If anyone had a way of timing a new market rotation or rally, there would be a lot more billionaires around. That being said, investors can follow a relatively simple blueprint to position themselves and wait for the potential moves that certain events tend to cause.

In the case of China’s stock market, many indicators are showing that a rally could be in the cards for those who are willing to go into that market, such as Ray Dalio, by allocating into the iShares MSCI China ETF NASDAQ: MCHI as his own bet on a Chinese economic expansion to bring higher stock prices. As Michael Burry did, investors can also take the individual stock route rather than an ETF.

The same investor who correctly called the 2008 financial crisis had just as much conviction when looking over the potential opportunities in China’s stock market. But, rather than diversifying like Dalio, Burry decided to make Alibaba Group NYSE: BABA as well as JD.com Inc. NASDAQ: JD his two largest positions today, and rarely does this fund manager place so much weight into a single country, let alone a single sector like the technology names.

Why Alibaba Has Become a Top Chinese Pick for Investors

Alibaba Group Today

Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock logo
BABABABA 90-day performance
Alibaba Group
$76.79
+0.69 (+0.91%)
(As of 09:26 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$66.63
$102.50
Dividend Yield
1.28%
P/E Ratio
17.90
Price Target
$108.79
Add to Watchlist

When investors think of E-Commerce, they typically think of Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN in a vacuum. While they might be right in their thinking, as this household name has taken the throne as one of the most entrenched operators in the space and one of the largest companies in the world, there’s more to the story.

On a gross merchandise value (GMV) basis, Alibaba sells more than its American counterpart, reaching $1.2 trillion, while Amazon sells less than half at $575 billion. The difference is in revenues, as Amazon generates more revenue from this merchandise than Alibaba, which could be undercutting strategies to take on market share.


Alibaba Group MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.89 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
43.0% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Moderate
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.62mentions of Alibaba Group in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Projected Earnings Growth
11.35%
See Full Details

In other segments, such as the cloud business known as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alibaba has a bigger reach. It taps into the fastest-growing middle-class populations in the world, who are now going online at a faster rate.

Michael Burry may have spotted, apart from these potential tailwinds, the potential effects that these new stimulus measures may have on the company. Triggering more domestic and international demand will likely have a trickle-down effect (benefit) on Alibaba’s financials.

This could be why analysts at Citigroup still see a price target of $122 a share for Alibaba stock, daring it to rally by 60.4% from where it trades today. More than that, Alibaba stock’s short interest has declined by 1.9% in the past month, opening the way for more bullish capital to enter the stock.

China's Economic Stimulus and Interest Rate Cuts: What's Next for Investors?

Because the iShares China ETF has some of China's blue-chip stocks among its top holdings, investors should consider what this move may mean for those with a more significant risk appetite. The ETF's top holding is Tencent Holdings OTCMKTS: TCEHY, followed by Alibaba in second place and PDD Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: PDD in third.

Interestingly, the concentration is all in the technology and consumer discretionary spaces, disproving the dominant belief that China is primarily a manufacturing nation. Because these companies are highly dependent on the national – and international–consumer cycle, Dalio chose this as his Chinese bet.

The Chinese government has recently added the newest round of economic stimulus, this time by lowering several interest rate benchmarks that would, in turn, help lower rates on other consumer instruments like credit cards and mortgages.

This is what Dalio may have predicted, and therefore, his bet in the concentrated ETF. But there's more to it. The Chinese ten-year treasury bond now pays investors a 2.24% yield, significantly below the Hang Seng Index's 5.3% dividend yield. Whenever stocks pay a higher yield than bonds, it typically triggers a mass of stock buyers.

Not this time, though, as the obstacle is made up of those fearful of investing in Chinese names. That could be the gap Michael Burry is trying to exploit today.

Over the past 12 months, this is what happened. Up to $5.7 billion in institutional capital was invested into Alibaba stock. Will the rate cuts make the stock rally? Will the inverted stock versus bond yields get it done? No one knows, but Burry and Dalio are willing to find out.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon.com right now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)N/A$41.94-1.9%2.81%10.76N/AN/A
Alibaba Group (BABA)
4.8866 of 5 stars
4.89 / 5 stars		$76.10-0.7%1.29%17.74Moderate Buy$108.79
JD.com (JD)
4.9274 of 5 stars
4.93 / 5 stars		$26.19-2.5%2.83%11.96Moderate Buy$37.13
PDD (PDD)
4.8764 of 5 stars
4.88 / 5 stars		$133.08-0.9%N/A17.63Buy$188.33
Tencent (TCEHY)
1.6383 of 5 stars
1.64 / 5 stars		$46.98-2.5%0.81%24.73Moderate Buy$46.00
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.9073 of 5 stars
4.91 / 5 stars		$186.41+2.1%N/A52.22Buy$219.82
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
7 Restaurant Stocks to Profit from the Trend Towards Fast Casual
If you're a data-driven investor, you may be surprised to learn that fast-casual restaurant stocks are some of...
MarketBeat
New Government Policy to Wipe Out Seniors Wealth
Don't wait until it's too late. The digital dollar is nearing the end of its trial period, and the window of o...
Oasis Gold | Sponsored
15 Stocks Institutional Investors Are Selling Now
Hedge funds, endowments, and other institutional investors have been selling shares of these 15 stocks in the ...
MarketBeat
Biden Pushing To Replace The Dollar With a Digital Coin, Control Currency.
Donald Trump once again sounded the alarm against Fed-controlled digital currencies (CBDCs). If these plans...
Monetary Gold | Sponsored
7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Just Waiting for a Rate Cut
Consumer discretionary stocks have been a fairly predictable trade over the last five years. In 2020 and 2021,...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks

3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks

Get an exclusive look at our top three stocks to watch for potential splits.

Related Videos

4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024
NVIDIA Tops Microsoft and Apple for Most Valuable Company
3 Strong Buy Stocks for a Summer Surge

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines