NASDAQ:JBLU - JetBlue Airways Stock Price, Forecast & News

$21.07
+1.27 (+6.41 %)
(As of 01/24/2020 08:11 AM ET)
Today's Range
$19.76
Now: $21.07
$21.15
50-Day Range
$18.41
MA: $18.92
$21.07
52-Week Range
$15.60
Now: $21.07
$21.15
Volume15.69 million shs
Average Volume4.63 million shs
Market Capitalization$6.08 billion
P/E Ratio11.03
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta0.78
JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Read More…

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Air transportation, scheduled
Sub-IndustryAirlines
SectorTransportation
Current SymbolNASDAQ:JBLU
Previous Symbol
CUSIP47714310
CIK1158463
Webhttp://www.jetblue.com/
Phone718-286-7900

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.43
Current Ratio0.53
Quick Ratio0.50

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio11.03
Forward P/E Ratio11.09
P/E Growth0.4

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$7.66 billion
Price / Sales0.79
Cash Flow$3.41 per share
Price / Cash Flow6.17
Book Value$15.13 per share
Price / Book1.39

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$1.55
Net Income$188 million
Net Margins7.19%
Return on Equity12.03%
Return on Assets5.10%

Miscellaneous

Employees20,892
Outstanding Shares288,690,000
Market Cap$6.08 billion
Next Earnings Date4/21/2020 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable

NASDAQ:JBLU Rates by TradingView

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Frequently Asked Questions

What is JetBlue Airways' stock symbol?

JetBlue Airways trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "JBLU."

How were JetBlue Airways' earnings last quarter?

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) posted its earnings results on Thursday, January, 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The transportation company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. View JetBlue Airways' Earnings History.

When is JetBlue Airways' next earnings date?

JetBlue Airways is scheduled to release their next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, April 21st 2020. View Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways.

What guidance has JetBlue Airways issued on next quarter's earnings?

JetBlue Airways issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday, January, 23rd. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.36.

What price target have analysts set for JBLU?

14 brokers have issued 1 year target prices for JetBlue Airways' shares. Their forecasts range from $16.00 to $26.00. On average, they expect JetBlue Airways' stock price to reach $21.93 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 4.1% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for JetBlue Airways.

What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for JetBlue Airways?

14 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for JetBlue Airways in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for JetBlue Airways.

Has JetBlue Airways been receiving favorable news coverage?

Press coverage about JBLU stock has trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a media sentiment score of 3.9 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news coverage about the transportation company a news buzz of 10.0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company's share price in the near future. View News Stories for JetBlue Airways.

Are investors shorting JetBlue Airways?

JetBlue Airways saw a drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,590,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 18,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. View JetBlue Airways' Current Options Chain.

Who are some of JetBlue Airways' key competitors?

What other stocks do shareholders of JetBlue Airways own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other JetBlue Airways investors own include Micron Technology (MU), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Starbucks (SBUX), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), Netflix (NFLX), Bank of America (BAC), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Walt Disney (DIS) and NVIDIA (NVDA).

Who are JetBlue Airways' key executives?

JetBlue Airways' management team includes the folowing people:
  • Mr. Robin Hayes, CEO & Director (Age 52)
  • Ms. Joanna L. Geraghty, Pres & COO (Age 46)
  • Mr. Stephen J. Priest, Exec. VP & CFO (Age 48)
  • Mr. Easwaran Sundaram, Exec. VP and Chief Digital & Technology Officer (Age 48)
  • Mr. Martin J. St. George, Exec. VP & Chief Commercial Officer (Age 55)

Who are JetBlue Airways' major shareholders?

JetBlue Airways' stock is owned by a number of of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional shareholders include Wedge Capital Management L L P NC (0.27%), Scout Investments Inc. (0.25%), Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP (0.15%), Gateway Investment Advisers LLC (0.07%), Bowling Portfolio Management LLC (0.03%) and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC (0.03%). Company insiders that own JetBlue Airways stock include Alexander Chatkewitz, Brandon Nelson, George Martin J St, James G Hnat, Robin Hayes and Stephen J Priest. View Institutional Ownership Trends for JetBlue Airways.

Which major investors are selling JetBlue Airways stock?

JBLU stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Scout Investments Inc., Gateway Investment Advisers LLC, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, State of Alaska Department of Revenue, Cribstone Capital Management LLC and TrimTabs Asset Management LLC. Company insiders that have sold JetBlue Airways company stock in the last year include Brandon Nelson, George Martin J St, Robin Hayes and Stephen J Priest. View Insider Buying and Selling for JetBlue Airways.

Which major investors are buying JetBlue Airways stock?

JBLU stock was bought by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Sciencast Management LP, Barnett & Company Inc., Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC, FNY Investment Advisers LLC and Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC. View Insider Buying and Selling for JetBlue Airways.

How do I buy shares of JetBlue Airways?

Shares of JBLU can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.

What is JetBlue Airways' stock price today?

One share of JBLU stock can currently be purchased for approximately $21.07.

How big of a company is JetBlue Airways?

JetBlue Airways has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and generates $7.66 billion in revenue each year. The transportation company earns $188 million in net income (profit) each year or $1.55 on an earnings per share basis. JetBlue Airways employs 20,892 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About JetBlue Airways.

What is JetBlue Airways' official website?

The official website for JetBlue Airways is http://www.jetblue.com/.

How can I contact JetBlue Airways?

JetBlue Airways' mailing address is 27-01 QUEENS PLAZA NORTH, LONG ISLAND CITY NY, 11101. The transportation company can be reached via phone at 718-286-7900 or via email at [email protected]


MarketBeat Community Rating for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ JBLU)

Community Ranking:  2.4 out of 5 (star star)
Outperform Votes:  673 (Vote Outperform)
Underperform Votes:  734 (Vote Underperform)
Total Votes:  1,407
MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about JetBlue Airways and other stocks. Vote "Outperform" if you believe JBLU will outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. Vote "Underperform" if you believe JBLU will underperform the S&P 500 over the long term. You may vote once every thirty days.
This page was last updated on 1/24/2020 by MarketBeat.com Staff

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?
