Press coverage about JBLU stock has trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a media sentiment score of 3.9 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news coverage about the transportation company a news buzz of 10.0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company's share price in the near future. View News Stories for JetBlue Airways.