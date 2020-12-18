Log in
NASDAQ:KHC

The Kraft Heinz Stock Forecast, Price & News

Today's Range N/A
50-Day Range
$29.22
MA: $32.43
$34.43
52-Week Range N/A
Volume4.28 million shs
Average Volume7.27 million shs
Market Capitalization$42.09 billion
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend Yield4.65%
Beta0.98
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Classico, McCafe, Tassimo, TGI Fridays, Taco Bell Home Originals, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, Karvan Cevitam, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, and Wattie's names. It sells its products through its own sales organizations, as well as through independent brokers, agents, and distributors to chain, wholesale, cooperative and independent grocery accounts, convenience stores, drug stores, value stores, bakeries, pharmacies, mass merchants, club stores, foodservice distributors and institutions, including hotels, restaurants, hospitals, health care facilities, and government agencies; and online through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was formerly known as H.J. Heinz Holding Corporation and changed its name to The Kraft Heinz Company in July 2015. The Kraft Heinz Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

2.01 out of 5 stars

Consumer Staples Sector

54th out of 237 stocks

Canned, Frozen, & Preserved Fruits, Vegetables, & Food Special Industry

3rd out of 7 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 3.2Community Rank: 2.7Dividend Strength: 3.3Insider Behavior: 0.8Valuation: 0.0 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Canned, frozen, & preserved fruits, vegetables, & food special
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorConsumer Staples
Current SymbolNASDAQ:KHC
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIK1637459
Webwww.kraftheinzcompany.com
Phone412-456-5700
Employees37,000

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.57
Current Ratio1.31
Quick Ratio0.96

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E Growth2.43

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$24.98 billion
Price / Sales0.00
Cash FlowN/A
Price / Cash Flow9.96
Book Value$42.38 per share
Price / BookN/A

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$2.85
Net Income$1.94 billion
Net Margins-1.92%
Return on Equity6.80%
Return on Assets3.41%

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares1,222,625,000
Market Cap$42.09 billion
Next Earnings Date2/11/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Frequently Asked Questions

Do Wall Street analysts recommend investors buy shares of The Kraft Heinz?

18 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for The Kraft Heinz in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Hold."
What stocks does MarketBeat like better than The Kraft Heinz?

Wall Street analysts have given The Kraft Heinz a "Hold" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but The Kraft Heinz wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.
When is The Kraft Heinz's next earnings date?

The Kraft Heinz is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, February 11th 2021.
How were The Kraft Heinz's earnings last quarter?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October, 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company earned $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.
How often does The Kraft Heinz pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for The Kraft Heinz?

The Kraft Heinz announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th.
What price target have analysts set for KHC?

18 analysts have issued 1 year target prices for The Kraft Heinz's stock. Their forecasts range from $28.00 to $42.00. On average, they expect The Kraft Heinz's stock price to reach $34.50 in the next year.
Who are some of The Kraft Heinz's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to The Kraft Heinz include Lamb Weston (LW), Lancaster Colony (LANC), TreeHouse Foods (THS), Cuisine Solutions (CUSI), Future FinTech Group (FTFT), Armanino Foods of Distinction (AMNF), Barfresh Food Group (BRFH), Planet Green (PLAG), Planet Green (PLAG) and Centennial Specialty Foods (CHLE).
What other stocks do shareholders of The Kraft Heinz own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other The Kraft Heinz investors own include AT&T (T), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Intel (INTC), Pfizer (PFE), Verizon Communications (VZ), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Bank of America (BAC), AbbVie (ABBV), General Electric (GE) and Cisco Systems (CSCO).

Who are The Kraft Heinz's key executives?

The Kraft Heinz's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Miguel Patricio, Chief Exec. Officer (Age 54, Pay $2.55M)
  • Mr. Paulo Luiz Araujo Basilio, Global Chief Financial Officer (Age 45, Pay $1.81M)
  • Ms. Rashida K. La Lande, Sr. VP, Global Gen. Counsel, Head of ESG & Gov. Affairs and Corp. Sec. (Age 46, Pay $1.47M)
  • Ms. Nina Barton, Chief Growth Officer (Age 46, Pay $1.58M)
  • Mr. Rafael de Oliveira, Zone Pres of International (Age 45, Pay $1.25M)
  • Mr. Flavio Barros Torres, Head of Global Operations (Age 51)
  • Mr. Vince Garlati, VP, Principal Accounting Officer & Global Controller (Age 44)
  • Mr. Christopher M. Jakubik C.F.A., CFA, Head of Global Investor Relations
  • Mr. Peter Hall, VP of Sales
  • Ms. Melissa Alves Werneck, Global Chief People Officer (Age 47)

What is The Kraft Heinz's stock symbol?

The Kraft Heinz trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "KHC."

Who are The Kraft Heinz's major shareholders?

The Kraft Heinz's stock is owned by a variety of institutional and retail investors. Top institutional shareholders include BlackRock Inc. (3.59%), State Street Corp (2.53%), American International Group Inc. (0.53%), LSV Asset Management (0.46%), Morgan Stanley (0.39%) and Newport Trust Co (0.35%). Company insiders that own The Kraft Heinz stock include Damme Alexandre Van, Elio Leoni Sceti, Global Food Holdings Lp 3G, Jorge P Lemann and Rafael Oliveira.
Which institutional investors are selling The Kraft Heinz stock?

KHC stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Prudential PLC, Morgan Stanley, American International Group Inc., Retirement Systems of Alabama, State Street Corp, Victory Capital Management Inc., Wedge Capital Management L L P NC, and Levin Capital Strategies L.P.. Company insiders that have sold The Kraft Heinz company stock in the last year include Global Food Holdings Lp 3G, and Rafael Oliveira.
Which institutional investors are buying The Kraft Heinz stock?

KHC stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Great West Life Assurance Co. Can, BlackRock Inc., Jupiter Asset Management Ltd., Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, Natixis, AXA S.A., Keybank National Association OH, and Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. Company insiders that have bought The Kraft Heinz stock in the last two years include Damme Alexandre Van, Elio Leoni Sceti, and Jorge P Lemann.
How do I buy shares of The Kraft Heinz?

Shares of KHC can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

How big of a company is The Kraft Heinz?

The Kraft Heinz has a market capitalization of $0.00 and generates $24.98 billion in revenue each year. The company earns $1.94 billion in net income (profit) each year or $2.85 on an earnings per share basis. The Kraft Heinz employs 37,000 workers across the globe.

What is The Kraft Heinz's official website?

The official website for The Kraft Heinz is www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

How can I contact The Kraft Heinz?

The Kraft Heinz's mailing address is ONE PPG PLACE, PITTSBURGH PA, 15222. The company can be reached via phone at 412-456-5700 or via email at [email protected]

