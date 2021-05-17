Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. The company also provides maintenance services, including oil change, heating and cooling system Â'flush and fill' service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â'flush and fill' service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators; and offers inspection and air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tread Quarters Discount Tire Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Autotire Car Care Centers, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, and Car-X Tire & Auto. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 1,283 company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, eight wholesale locations, three retread facilities, and two dealer-operated stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.
