 Skip to main content
NASDAQ:MNRO

Monro Stock Forecast, Price & News

$68.48
-0.10 (-0.15 %)
(As of 05/17/2021 01:50 PM ET)
Add
Compare
Today's Range
$67.46
$68.90
50-Day Range
$64.00
$71.40
52-Week Range
$39.39
$72.67
Volume5,603 shs
Average Volume270,358 shs
Market Capitalization$2.29 billion
P/E Ratio75.25
Dividend Yield1.28%
Beta1.09
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart
Receive MNRO News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Monro and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.


Monro logo

About Monro

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. The company also provides maintenance services, including oil change, heating and cooling system Â'flush and fill' service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â'flush and fill' service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators; and offers inspection and air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tread Quarters Discount Tire Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Autotire Car Care Centers, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, and Car-X Tire & Auto. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 1,283 company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, eight wholesale locations, three retread facilities, and two dealer-operated stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Headlines

Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth - Yahoo Finance
Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth - Yahoo Finance
May 14, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
May 14, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
May 13, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
May 13, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
$0.29 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter
$0.29 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter
May 10, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Monro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings on May 20, 2021 - GlobeNewswire
Monro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings on May 20, 2021 - GlobeNewswire
May 6, 2021 |  globenewswire.com
Monro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings on May 20, 2021
Monro, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Earnings on May 20, 2021
May 6, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Monroe® Announces Expanded Shocks and Struts Coverage for Nearly 12 Million VIO - Yahoo Finance
Monroe® Announces Expanded Shocks and Struts Coverage for Nearly 12 Million VIO - Yahoo Finance
May 5, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.96
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.96
April 28, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock? - Nasdaq
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Appear To Be Mixed : Is There A Clear Direction For The Stock? - Nasdaq
April 27, 2021 |  nasdaq.com
See More Headlines

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NASDAQ
Industry Automotive repair, services & parking
Sub-IndustryAutomotive Retail
SectorConsumer Discretionary
Current SymbolNASDAQ:MNRO
Previous Symbol
CUSIP61023610
CIK876427
Webwww.monro.com
Phone585-647-6400
Employees8,184
Year FoundedN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$1.26 billion
Price / Sales1.82
Cash Flow$4.67 per share
Price / Cash Flow14.65
Book Value$22.07 per share
Price / Book3.10

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$2.00
Net Income$58.02 million
Net Margins2.69%
Return on Equity5.61%
Return on Assets2.21%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.81
Current Ratio1.06
Quick Ratio0.50

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio75.25
Forward P/E Ratio55.23
P/E Growth3.14

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares33,427,000
Market Cap$2.29 billion
Next Earnings Date5/20/2021 (Confirmed)
OptionableOptionable

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.35 out of 5 stars

Consumer Discretionary Sector

183rd out of 567 stocks

Automotive Repair, Services & Parking Industry

1st out of 2 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 1.0Community Rank: 2.2Dividend Strength: 1.7Insider Behavior: 0.0Valuation: 1.9 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
speech bubbles
speech bubbles











Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Monro a buy right now?

4 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Monro in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "hold" Monro stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MNRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.
View analyst ratings for Monro or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Monro?

Wall Street analysts have given Monro a "Hold" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Monro wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is Monro's next earnings date?

Monro is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, May 20th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Monro.

How can I listen to Monro's earnings call?

Monro will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 20th at 12:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at Not Available.

How were Monro's earnings last quarter?

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) released its earnings results on Wednesday, January, 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The auto parts company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro's revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.
View Monro's earnings history.

How has Monro's stock been impacted by COVID-19?

Monro's stock was trading at $49.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MNRO shares have increased by 38.1% and is now trading at $68.48.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

How often does Monro pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Monro?

Monro declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.
View Monro's dividend history.

Is Monro a good dividend stock?

Monro pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 1.28%. Monro does not yet have a strock track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Monro is 44.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Monro will have a dividend payout ratio of 45.13% next year. This indicates that Monro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.
View Monro's dividend history.

What price target have analysts set for MNRO?

4 Wall Street analysts have issued 1 year price objectives for Monro's stock. Their forecasts range from $44.00 to $62.00. On average, they anticipate Monro's stock price to reach $55.33 in the next twelve months. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 19.2%.
View analysts' price targets for Monro or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Monro's key executives?

Monro's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Brian J. D'Ambrosia, Exec. VP of Fin., CFO, Treasurer & Assistant Sec. (Age 47, Pay $404.68k)
  • Mr. Robert J. Rajkowski, Sr. VP & COO (Age 55, Pay $164.61k)
  • Ms. Maureen E. Mulholland, Exec. VP & Chief Legal Officer (Age 49, Pay $273.75k)
  • Mr. Michael T. Broderick, Pres & CEO (Age 52)
  • Mr. Avijit Dasgupta, Sr. VP & Chief Information Officer (Age 49)
  • Ms. Donna G. Maxwell, Sr. VP & Chief Human Resource Officer (Age 55)
  • Mr. Samuel Senuk, Sr. VP of Store Operations (Age 53)
  • Mr. Dan Tripoli, Sr. VP of Retail Operations
  • Mr. Brian D. O'Donnell, Sr. VP of Training
  • Ms. Catherine D'Amico, Director of Special Projects (Age 65)

What is Brett Ponton's approval rating as Monro's CEO?

49 employees have rated Monro CEO Brett Ponton on Glassdoor.com. Brett Ponton has an approval rating of 36% among Monro's employees. This puts Brett Ponton in the bottom 10% of approval ratings compared to other CEOs of publicly-traded companies.

Who are some of Monro's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Monro include O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), AutoZone (AZO), CarMax (KMX), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Lithia Motors (LAD), AutoNation (AN), Penske Automotive Group (PAG), Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), Group 1 Automotive (GPI), Sonic Automotive (SAH), Prospect Capital (PBY) and America's Car-Mart (CRMT).
View all of MNRO's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Monro own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Monro investors own include Verizon Communications (VZ), AbbVie (ABBV), Cummins (CMI), The Walt Disney (DIS), Altria Group (MO), Pfizer (PFE), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Whirlpool (WHR), Brunswick (BC) and Caterpillar (CAT).

What is Monro's stock symbol?

Monro trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MNRO."

Who are Monro's major shareholders?

Monro's stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include BlackRock Inc. (15.82%), Wasatch Advisors Inc. (14.00%), Clearbridge Investments LLC (4.51%), Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (2.86%), Aristotle Capital Boston LLC (2.63%) and Copeland Capital Management LLC (2.24%). Company insiders that own Monro stock include Donald Glickman, Maureen Mulholland and Peter J Solomon.
View institutional ownership trends for Monro.

Which major investors are selling Monro stock?

MNRO stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including FIL Ltd, Peregrine Capital Management LLC, Westwood Holdings Group Inc., Aristotle Capital Boston LLC, Fenimore Asset Management Inc., Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, Granite Investment Partners LLC, and Barclays PLC.
View insider buying and selling activity for Monro or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which major investors are buying Monro stock?

MNRO stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including BlackRock Inc., Allianz Asset Management GmbH, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Geode Capital Management LLC, JPMorgan Chase & Co., HRT Financial LP, Copeland Capital Management LLC, and Ameriprise Financial Inc..
View insider buying and selling activity for Monro or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Monro?

Shares of MNRO can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Monro's stock price today?

One share of MNRO stock can currently be purchased for approximately $68.48.

How much money does Monro make?

Monro has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and generates $1.26 billion in revenue each year. The auto parts company earns $58.02 million in net income (profit) each year or $2.00 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Monro have?

Monro employs 8,184 workers across the globe.

What is Monro's official website?

The official website for Monro is www.monro.com.

Where are Monro's headquarters?

Monro is headquartered at 200 HOLLEDER PKWY, ROCHESTER NY, 14615.

How can I contact Monro?

Monro's mailing address is 200 HOLLEDER PKWY, ROCHESTER NY, 14615. The auto parts company can be reached via phone at 585-647-6400.


This page was last updated on 5/17/2021 by MarketBeat.com Staff

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.