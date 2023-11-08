S&P 500   4,378.38
GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Datadog, Planet Fitness rise; Sanmina, Emerson Electric fall, Tuesday, 11/7/2023
Airbnb 'Tenant From Hell' Finally Leaves, Police Oversaw the Move Out
Markets are loving what CAVA's future has to offer
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023
GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Datadog, Planet Fitness rise; Sanmina, Emerson Electric fall, Tuesday, 11/7/2023
Airbnb 'Tenant From Hell' Finally Leaves, Police Oversaw the Move Out
Markets are loving what CAVA's future has to offer
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023
GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Datadog, Planet Fitness rise; Sanmina, Emerson Electric fall, Tuesday, 11/7/2023
Airbnb 'Tenant From Hell' Finally Leaves, Police Oversaw the Move Out
Markets are loving what CAVA's future has to offer
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023
GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Datadog, Planet Fitness rise; Sanmina, Emerson Electric fall, Tuesday, 11/7/2023
Airbnb 'Tenant From Hell' Finally Leaves, Police Oversaw the Move Out
Markets are loving what CAVA's future has to offer
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023
NYSE:IHT

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Stock Price, News & Analysis

$1.21
+0.02 (+1.68%)
(As of 11/7/2023 ET)
Compare
Today's Range
$1.18
$1.28
50-Day Range
$0.99
$1.69
52-Week Range
$0.95
$3.82
Volume
7,205 shs
Average Volume
6,731 shs
Market Capitalization
$10.90 million
P/E Ratio
20.17
Dividend Yield
1.65%
Price Target
N/A
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock (NYSE:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

IHT Stock Price History

IHT Stock News Headlines

November 6, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
October 29, 2023 | americanbankingnews.com
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
September 25, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Insider Buying: Chairman James Wirth Acquires 2,000 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust
September 21, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Insider Buying: Chairman James Wirth Acquires 4,000 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust
September 15, 2023 | finanznachrichten.de
InnSuites Hospitality Trust: IHT First Fiscal Half Revenues Increase
September 14, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT FIRST FISCAL HALF REVENUES INCREASE
September 8, 2023 | msn.com
Ashford Hospitality Trust among real estate gainers, Wheeler REIT in losers
July 19, 2023 | msn.com
Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Declares $0.01 Dividend
July 12, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT DECLARES 53RD CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND; ANNUAL PROXY FILED
June 15, 2023 | finanznachrichten.de
InnSuites Hospitality Trust: IHT Q1 profit up 25%
June 14, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT Q1 PROFIT UP 25%
June 1, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
SOFI and APLD among financial movers
May 2, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT INCOME DOUBLES
April 23, 2023 | money.usnews.com
What Is Inheritance Tax?
April 21, 2023 | dailymail.co.uk
Inheritance Tax
January 5, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT DECLARES 53RD CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND AS PROFITS CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE
December 30, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT EQUITY INCREASES BY KEY INDIVIDUALS
December 14, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT FISCAL FIRST THREE QUARTERS PROFIT UP 87%; UNIGEN DESIGN COMPLETE
September 20, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT FISCAL FIRST HALF PROFIT UP 271%; REVENUE UP 25%; EQUITY UP 28%
September 15, 2022 | investing.com
Far East Hospitality Trust (FAEH)
July 1, 2022 | seekingalpha.com
InnSuites Hospitality Trust GAAP EPS of $0.05, revenue of $2.14M
July 1, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT FISCAL FIRST QUARTER REVENUE, PROFIT, AND EQUITY MAINTAIN UPWARD MOMENTUM
June 29, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT DECLARES 52ND CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL DIVIDEND; FISCAL Q1 DELAYED, FILING SOON, WITH ANNUAL PROXY TO FOLLOW
June 6, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
IHT FISCAL FIRST QUARTER RECORD REVENUE; INCREASES IN IHT OWNERSHIP BY KEY INDIVIDUALS
June 2, 2022 | seekingalpha.com
Redbox Entertainment, MDJM leads financial gainers; Diversified Healthcare Trust, Applied Blockchain among major losers
Receive IHT Stock News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
9/14/2017
Today
11/08/2023
Next Earnings (Estimated)
12/12/2023
Fiscal Year End
1/31/2024
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Industry
Real estate investment trusts
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Consumer Discretionary
Current Symbol
NYSE:IHT
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
82473
Web
www.innsuitestrust.com
Phone
(602) 944-1500
Fax
602-678-0281
Employees
52
Year Founded
N/A

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
$0.06
Trailing P/E Ratio
20.17
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
$520,000.00
Net Margins
6.95%
Pretax Margin
-11.81%
Return on Equity
13.21%
Return on Assets
2.97%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
2.56
Current Ratio
2.56
Quick Ratio
2.56

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$7.15 million
Price / Sales
1.52
Cash Flow
$0.14 per share
Price / Cash Flow
8.93
Book Value
$0.40 per share
Price / Book
3.03

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
9,010,000
Free Float
8,823,000
Market Cap
$10.90 million
Optionable
Not Optionable
Beta
0.18
IHT Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

How have IHT shares performed in 2023?

InnSuites Hospitality Trust's stock was trading at $1.67 at the start of the year. Since then, IHT shares have decreased by 27.5% and is now trading at $1.21.
View the best growth stocks for 2023 here.

When is InnSuites Hospitality Trust's next earnings date?

The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, December 12th 2023.
View our IHT earnings forecast.

How were InnSuites Hospitality Trust's earnings last quarter?

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) released its earnings results on Thursday, September, 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $2.41 million during the quarter. InnSuites Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 6.95% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 13.21%.

How often does InnSuites Hospitality Trust pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for InnSuites Hospitality Trust?

InnSuites Hospitality Trust declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.
Read our dividend analysis for IHT.

Is InnSuites Hospitality Trust a good dividend stock?

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 1.68%. The dividend payout ratio is 33.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.
Read our dividend analysis for IHT.

This page (NYSE:IHT) was last updated on 11/8/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff

