InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) Stock Price, News & Analysis
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock (NYSE:IHT)InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million. Could this be the next $5.6B acquisition?September 25, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comInsider Buying: Chairman James Wirth Acquires 2,000 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality TrustSeptember 21, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comInsider Buying: Chairman James Wirth Acquires 4,000 Shares of InnSuites Hospitality TrustSeptember 15, 2023 | finanznachrichten.deInnSuites Hospitality Trust: IHT First Fiscal Half Revenues IncreaseSeptember 14, 2023 | finance.yahoo.comIHT FIRST FISCAL HALF REVENUES INCREASESeptember 8, 2023 | msn.comAshford Hospitality Trust among real estate gainers, Wheeler REIT in losersNovember 8, 2023 | DTI Trader (Ad)New CBOE “special perk” helps traders target income every weekendYou might not immediately realize what you’re reading. Let me help you out a little… What you're looking at is a “special perk” set up by the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. Receive IHT Stock News and Ratings via Email Email Address Company Calendar Last Earnings9/14/2017Today11/08/2023Next Earnings (Estimated)12/12/2023Fiscal Year End1/31/2024Get Stock AlertsIndustry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeNYSE Industry Real estate investment trusts Sub-IndustryN/A SectorConsumer Discretionary Current SymbolNYSE:IHT CUSIPN/A CIK82473 Webwww.innsuitestrust.com Phone(602) 944-1500Fax602-678-0281Employees52Year FoundedN/AProfitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$0.06 Trailing P/E Ratio20.17 Forward P/E RatioN/A P/E GrowthN/ANet Income$520,000.00 Net Margins6.95% Pretax Margin-11.81% Return on Equity13.21% Return on Assets2.97% Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio2.56 Current Ratio2.56 Quick Ratio2.56 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$7.15 million Price / Sales1.52 Cash Flow$0.14 per share Price / Cash Flow8.93 Book Value$0.40 per share Price / Book3.03Miscellaneous Outstanding Shares9,010,000Free Float8,823,000Market Cap$10.90 million OptionableNot Optionable Beta0.18 Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy NowJust getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.Get This Free Report Key ExecutivesMr. James F. Wirth (Age 77)Chairman, President & CEO Comp: $157.69kMr. Marc E. Berg (Age 71)Vice Chairman, Executive VP, Treasurer & Secretary Comp: $72.96kMr. Sylvin R. Lange (Age 49)CFO, Director of Finance & Principal Accounting Officer Comp: $103.97kCalvin QuickVice President of OperationsKey CompetitorsGolden Sun Education GroupNASDAQ:GSUNChicken Soup for the Soul EntertainmentNASDAQ:CSSEFujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment TechnologyNASDAQ:BHATEpicQuest Education Group InternationalNASDAQ:EEIQCharles & Colvard, Ltd.NASDAQ:CTHRView All CompetitorsInsidersChase JrBought 1,515 shares on 10/31/2023Total: $1,802.85 ($1.19/share)James F WirthBought 2,000 shares on 9/21/2023Total: $2,660.00 ($1.33/share)James F WirthBought 4,000 shares on 9/18/2023Total: $18.17 M ($4,541.70/share)Chase JrBought 5,000 shares on 9/18/2023Total: $27.50 M ($5,500.00/share)Chase JrBought 626 shares on 8/29/2023Total: $532,951.36 ($851.36/share)View All Insider Transactions IHT Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions How have IHT shares performed in 2023? InnSuites Hospitality Trust's stock was trading at $1.67 at the start of the year. Since then, IHT shares have decreased by 27.5% and is now trading at $1.21. View the best growth stocks for 2023 here. When is InnSuites Hospitality Trust's next earnings date? The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, December 12th 2023. View our IHT earnings forecast. How were InnSuites Hospitality Trust's earnings last quarter? InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) released its earnings results on Thursday, September, 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $2.41 million during the quarter. InnSuites Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 6.95% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 13.21%. How often does InnSuites Hospitality Trust pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for InnSuites Hospitality Trust? InnSuites Hospitality Trust declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, July 12th. Is InnSuites Hospitality Trust a good dividend stock? InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 1.68%. The dividend payout ratio is 33.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Read our dividend analysis for IHT. 