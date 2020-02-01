NYSE:MTD - Mettler-Toledo International Stock Price, Forecast & News Adding Choose a watchlist: Adding You have already added five stocks to your watchlist. Upgrade to MarketBeat Daily Premium to add more stocks to your watchlist. Adding Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Please log in to your account or sign up in order to add this asset to your watchlist. $793.28 +1.37 (+0.17 %) (As of 01/2/2020 08:08 AM ET) Add Compare Today's Range$783.79Now: $793.28▼$794.3250-Day Range$708.05MA: $752.74▼$793.3152-Week Range$500.74Now: $793.28▼$873.51Volume81,589 shsAverage Volume164,529 shsMarket Capitalization$19.32 billionP/E Ratio39.04Dividend YieldN/ABeta1.33 ProfileAnalyst RatingsAdvanced ChartEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesOptions ChainSEC FilingsSocial Media Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Read More… Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock Exchange NYSE Industry Analytical instruments Sub-IndustryLife Sciences Tools & Services SectorComputer and Technology Current SymbolNYSE:MTD Previous Symbol CUSIP59268810 CIK1037646 Webhttp://www.mt.com/ Phone614-438-4511Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio2.57 Current Ratio1.34 Quick Ratio0.95Price-To-Earnings Trailing P/E Ratio39.04 Forward P/E Ratio34.98 P/E Growth2.64 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$2.94 billion Price / Sales6.58 Cash Flow$24.34 per share Price / Cash Flow32.59 Book Value$23.56 per share Price / Book33.67Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$20.32 Net Income$512.61 million Net Margins18.42% Return on Equity105.34% Return on Assets20.91%Miscellaneous Employees16,000 Outstanding Shares24,350,000Market Cap$19.32 billion Next Earnings Date2/6/2020 (Estimated) OptionableOptionable MTD Rates by TradingView Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Frequently Asked Questions What is Mettler-Toledo International's stock symbol? Mettler-Toledo International trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "MTD." How were Mettler-Toledo International's earnings last quarter? Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) released its earnings results on Thursday, November, 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The medical instruments supplier had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. View Mettler-Toledo International's Earnings History. When is Mettler-Toledo International's next earnings date? Mettler-Toledo International is scheduled to release their next quarterly earnings announcement on Thursday, February 6th 2020. View Earnings Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International. What guidance has Mettler-Toledo International issued on next quarter's earnings? Mettler-Toledo International issued an update on its FY 2020 After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday, November, 25th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.85-25.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $$3.20528-3.20528 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $$3.17 billion. What price target have analysts set for MTD? 5 Wall Street analysts have issued twelve-month target prices for Mettler-Toledo International's shares. Their forecasts range from $640.00 to $790.00. On average, they anticipate Mettler-Toledo International's stock price to reach $705.00 in the next twelve months. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 11.1%. View Analyst Price Targets for Mettler-Toledo International. What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Mettler-Toledo International? 5 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Mettler-Toledo International in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Sell." View Analyst Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International. Has Mettler-Toledo International been receiving favorable news coverage? Headlines about MTD stock have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mettler-Toledo International earned a media sentiment score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company's share price in the next several days. View News Stories for Mettler-Toledo International. Are investors shorting Mettler-Toledo International? Mettler-Toledo International saw a decrease in short interest in November. As of November 29th, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 14th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company's shares are sold short. View Mettler-Toledo International's Current Options Chain. Who are some of Mettler-Toledo International's key competitors? Some companies that are related to Mettler-Toledo International include Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Illumina (ILMN), Agilent Technologies (A), Waters (WAT), Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), PerkinElmer (PKI), BIO-TECHNE (TECH), Bruker (BRKR), Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL), Cambrex (CBM), Luminex (LMNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Fluidigm (FLDM), Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE). What other stocks do shareholders of Mettler-Toledo International own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Mettler-Toledo International investors own include Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), NVIDIA (NVDA), Adobe (ADBE), Alibaba Group (BABA), Home Depot (HD), Booking (BKNG), Allergan (AGN), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Mastercard (MA) and Lam Research (LRCX). Who are Mettler-Toledo International's key executives? Mettler-Toledo International's management team includes the folowing people: Mr. Olivier A. Filliol, Pres, CEO & Director (Age 52)Mr. Shawn P. Vadala, Chief Financial Officer (Age 50)Mr. Marc de La Guéronnière, Head of European & North American Market Organizations (Age 55)Mr. Simon Kirk, Head of Product Inspection (Age 59)Mr. Peter Aggersbjerg, Head of Laboratory (Age 51) How do I buy shares of Mettler-Toledo International? Shares of MTD can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab. What is Mettler-Toledo International's stock price today? One share of MTD stock can currently be purchased for approximately $793.28. How big of a company is Mettler-Toledo International? Mettler-Toledo International has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion and generates $2.94 billion in revenue each year. The medical instruments supplier earns $512.61 million in net income (profit) each year or $20.32 on an earnings per share basis. Mettler-Toledo International employs 16,000 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About Mettler-Toledo International. What is Mettler-Toledo International's official website? The official website for Mettler-Toledo International is http://www.mt.com/. How can I contact Mettler-Toledo International? Mettler-Toledo International's mailing address is 1900 POLARIS PARKWAY, COLUMBUS OH, 43240. 