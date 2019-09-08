NYSE:MTH - Meritage Homes Stock Price, News & Analysis

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers. Read More…
Industry Operative builders
Sub-IndustryHomebuilding
SectorConstruction
Phone480-515-8100
Annual Sales$3.51 billion
Employees1,615
Next Earnings Date10/23/2019 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Frequently Asked Questions
What is Meritage Homes' stock symbol?
Meritage Homes trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "MTH."
How were Meritage Homes' earnings last quarter?
Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July, 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.28. The construction company earned $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. View Meritage Homes' Earnings History.
When is Meritage Homes' next earnings date?
What guidance has Meritage Homes issued on next quarter's earnings?
Meritage Homes issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday, July, 24th. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.
What price target have analysts set for MTH?
10 analysts have issued 1-year price objectives for Meritage Homes' stock. Their predictions range from $36.00 to $63.00. On average, they expect Meritage Homes' share price to reach $45.01 in the next twelve months. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 28.6%. View Analyst Price Targets for Meritage Homes.
What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Meritage Homes?
10 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Meritage Homes in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Hold." View Analyst Ratings for Meritage Homes.
Has Meritage Homes been receiving favorable news coverage?
Media coverage about MTH stock has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Meritage Homes earned a news sentiment score of -2.3 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned press coverage about the construction company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Meritage Homes.
Are investors shorting Meritage Homes?
Meritage Homes saw a decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,056,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. View Meritage Homes' Current Options Chain.
Who are some of Meritage Homes' key competitors?
Some companies that are related to Meritage Homes include PulteGroup (PHM), Toll Brothers (TOL), Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC), M.D.C. (MDC), KB Home (KBH), TRI Pointe Group (TPH), LGI Homes (LGIH), M/I Homes (MHO), Century Communities (CCS), William Lyon Homes (WLH), Green Brick Partners (GRBK), Beazer Homes USA (BZH), New Home (NWHM), Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) and Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI).
What other stocks do shareholders of Meritage Homes own?
Who are Meritage Homes' key executives?
Meritage Homes' management team includes the folowing people:
- Mr. Steven J. Hilton, Chairman & CEO (Age 58)
- Ms. Hilla Sferruzza, CFO & Exec. VP (Age 43)
- Mr. Phillippe Lord, COO & Exec. VP (Age 45)
- Mr. C. Timothy White, Gen. Counsel, Exec. VP & Sec. (Age 58)
- Mr. Javier Feliciano, Chief HR Officer & Exec. VP (Age 45)
Who are Meritage Homes' major shareholders?
Meritage Homes' stock is owned by a variety of of institutional and retail investors. Top institutional shareholders include Fisher Asset Management LLC (3.96%), LSV Asset Management (1.50%), Emerald Advisers LLC (1.13%), Prudential Financial Inc. (0.97%), Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust (0.93%) and Panagora Asset Management Inc. (0.87%). Company insiders that own Meritage Homes stock include C Timothy White, Dana Bradford, Gerald W Haddock, Hilla Sferruzza, Javier Feliciano, Peter L Ax, Phillippe Lord, Raymond Oppel, Robert Gary Sarver and Steven J Hilton. View Institutional Ownership Trends for Meritage Homes.
Which major investors are selling Meritage Homes stock?
MTH stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Great Lakes Advisors LLC, Gabelli Funds LLC, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA, Fisher Asset Management LLC, James Investment Research Inc., Capital Impact Advisors LLC, Prudential Financial Inc. and Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan. Company insiders that have sold Meritage Homes company stock in the last year include C Timothy White, Gerald W Haddock, Hilla Sferruzza, Javier Feliciano, Phillippe Lord, Raymond Oppel and Steven J Hilton. View Insider Buying and Selling for Meritage Homes.
Which major investors are buying Meritage Homes stock?
MTH stock was acquired by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co., Emerald Advisers LLC, Panagora Asset Management Inc., Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, LSV Asset Management, Acadian Asset Management LLC and Bowling Portfolio Management LLC. View Insider Buying and Selling for Meritage Homes.
How do I buy shares of Meritage Homes?
Shares of MTH can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Scottrade, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.
What is Meritage Homes' stock price today?
One share of MTH stock can currently be purchased for approximately $63.0750.
How big of a company is Meritage Homes?
Meritage Homes has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and generates $3.51 billion in revenue each year. The construction company earns $227.33 million in net income (profit) each year or $5.58 on an earnings per share basis. Meritage Homes employs 1,615 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About Meritage Homes.
What is Meritage Homes' official website?
How can I contact Meritage Homes?
Meritage Homes' mailing address is 8800 EAST RAINTREE DRIVE SUITE 300, SCOTTSDALE AZ, 85260. The construction company can be reached via phone at 480-515-8100 or via email at [email protected]
