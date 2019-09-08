NYSE:MTH - Meritage Homes Stock Price, News & Analysis

Media coverage about MTH stock has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Meritage Homes earned a news sentiment score of -2.3 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned press coverage about the construction company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Meritage Homes.