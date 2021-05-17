 Skip to main content
NYSE:VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Forecast, Price & News

$172.56
-2.69 (-1.53 %)
(As of 05/17/2021 01:59 PM ET)
Today's Range
$171.01
$173.82
50-Day Range
$162.69
$181.10
52-Week Range
$68.15
$190.97
Volume3,350 shs
Average Volume445,387 shs
Market Capitalization$7.37 billion
P/E RatioN/A
Dividend YieldN/A
Beta2.54
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart
Marriott Vacations Worldwide logo

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 100 properties in the United States and 12 other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Headlines

Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share
May 15, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Shares Gap Up to $162.69
May 14, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Did Business Growth Power Marriott Vacations Worldwides (NYSE:VAC) Share Price Gain of 180%?
May 14, 2021 |  nasdaq.com
Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) A Good Investment Choice?
May 13, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Rebound In Leisure Travel Encouraging, But Enthusiasm Could Be Short-Lived
May 13, 2021 |  seekingalpha.com
Marriott Vacations Worldwide offers $1K sign-on bonus to new hires
May 12, 2021 |  msn.com
Shareholders Will Most Likely Find Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporations (NYSE:VAC) CEO Compensation Acceptable
May 8, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS
May 6, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
May 5, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
May 5, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Real estate agents & managers
Sub-IndustryHotels Resorts & Cruise Lines
SectorConsumer Discretionary
Current SymbolNYSE:VAC
Previous Symbol
CUSIP57164Y10
CIK1524358
Webwww.marriottvacationsworldwide.com
Phone407-206-6000
Employees18,000
Year FoundedN/A

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$4.36 billion
Price / Sales1.69
Cash Flow$15.16 per share
Price / Cash Flow11.38
Book Value$72.10 per share
Price / Book2.39

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$7.81
Net Income$138 million
Net Margins-4.99%
Return on Equity2.53%
Return on Assets0.77%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio1.65
Current Ratio3.60
Quick Ratio2.91

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E RatioN/A
Forward P/E RatioN/A
P/E GrowthN/A

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares42,695,000
Market Cap$7.37 billion
Next Earnings Date8/4/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.21 out of 5 stars

Consumer Discretionary Sector

215th out of 567 stocks

Real Estate Agents & Managers Industry

13th out of 19 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 1.4Community Rank: 2.4Dividend Strength: 0.0Insider Behavior: 1.7Valuation: 0.6 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
speech bubbles
speech bubbles











Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Frequently Asked Questions

Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide a buy right now?

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "buy" Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock.
View analyst ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide?

Wall Street analysts have given Marriott Vacations Worldwide a "Buy" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Marriott Vacations Worldwide wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is Marriott Vacations Worldwide's next earnings date?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, August 4th 2021.
View our earnings forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

How were Marriott Vacations Worldwide's earnings last quarter?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May, 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive trailing twelve-month return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.
View Marriott Vacations Worldwide's earnings history.

How has Marriott Vacations Worldwide's stock been impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's stock was trading at $80.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VAC stock has increased by 115.1% and is now trading at $172.77.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

What price target have analysts set for VAC?

4 equities research analysts have issued 12 month price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's stock. Their forecasts range from $132.00 to $199.00. On average, they expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide's share price to reach $172.00 in the next year. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 0.4%.
View analysts' price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are Marriott Vacations Worldwide's key executives?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. Stephen P. Weisz, CEO & Director (Age 70, Pay $731.32k)
  • Mr. John E. Geller Jr., Pres & CFO (Age 54, Pay $497.73k)
  • Mr. Ralph Lee Cunningham, Exec. VP & COO of Vacation Ownership (Age 61, Pay $392.72k)
  • Mr. Brian E. Miller, Pres of Vacation Ownership (Age 58, Pay $584.07k)
  • Ms. Jeanette E. Marbert, Pres of Exchange & Third-Party Management (Age 64, Pay $384.29k)
  • Ms. Laurie A. Sullivan, Sr. VP, Corp. Controller & Chief Accounting Officer
  • Mr. Dwight D. Smith, Exec. VP & Chief Information Officer (Age 60)
  • Mr. Neal H. Goldner, VP of Investor Relations
  • Mr. James H. Hunter IV, Exec. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. (Age 58)
  • Mr. Michael E. Yonker, Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer (Age 62)

What is Steve Weisz's approval rating as Marriott Vacations Worldwide's CEO?

327 employees have rated Marriott Vacations Worldwide CEO Steve Weisz on Glassdoor.com. Steve Weisz has an approval rating of 86% among Marriott Vacations Worldwide's employees.

Who are some of Marriott Vacations Worldwide's key competitors?

Some companies that are related to Marriott Vacations Worldwide include Airbnb (ABNB), Marriott International (MAR), Carnival Co. & (CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), Hyatt Hotels (H), Choice Hotels International (CHH) and The Marcus (MCS).
View all of VAC's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of Marriott Vacations Worldwide own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Marriott Vacations Worldwide investors own include Marriott International (MAR), Tesla (TSLA), The Walt Disney (DIS), MGM Resorts International (MGM), Verizon Communications (VZ), AbbVie (ABBV), Netflix (NFLX), PayPal (PYPL), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Alibaba Group (BABA).

What is Marriott Vacations Worldwide's stock symbol?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "VAC."

Who are Marriott Vacations Worldwide's major shareholders?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's stock is owned by many different institutional and retail investors. Top institutional shareholders include BlackRock Inc. (11.69%), Dimensional Fund Advisors LP (3.68%), Northern Trust Corp (1.71%), Geode Capital Management LLC (1.58%), Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (1.39%) and Tremblant Capital Group (1.22%). Company insiders that own Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock include Brian E Miller, Dwight D Smith, James H Iv Hunter, John E Geller Jr, John E Geller, Jr, Laurie A Sullivan, Lizabeth Kane-Hanan, Michael E Yonker, Ovidio Elias Vitas, R Lee Cunningham, Stephen P Weisz and Thomas J Hutchison III.
View institutional ownership trends for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Which major investors are selling Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock?

VAC stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including New York State Common Retirement Fund, Russell Investments Group Ltd., Credit Suisse AG, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA, Northern Trust Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and Wedge Capital Management L L P NC. Company insiders that have sold Marriott Vacations Worldwide company stock in the last year include Brian E Miller, Dwight D Smith, John E Geller Jr, Laurie A Sullivan, Lizabeth Kane-Hanan, Michael E Yonker, R Lee Cunningham, and Stephen P Weisz.
View insider buying and selling activity for Marriott Vacations Worldwide or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which major investors are buying Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock?

VAC stock was purchased by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., BlackRock Inc., Victory Capital Management Inc., FIL Ltd, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc., Assenagon Asset Management S.A., and GSB Wealth Management LLC.
View insider buying and selling activity for Marriott Vacations Worldwide or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide?

Shares of VAC can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is Marriott Vacations Worldwide's stock price today?

One share of VAC stock can currently be purchased for approximately $172.77.

How much money does Marriott Vacations Worldwide make?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and generates $4.36 billion in revenue each year. The company earns $138 million in net income (profit) each year or $7.81 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Marriott Vacations Worldwide have?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide employs 18,000 workers across the globe.

What is Marriott Vacations Worldwide's official website?

The official website for Marriott Vacations Worldwide is www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Where are Marriott Vacations Worldwide's headquarters?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is headquartered at 6649 WESTWOOD BLVD., ORLANDO FL, 32821.

How can I contact Marriott Vacations Worldwide?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's mailing address is 6649 WESTWOOD BLVD., ORLANDO FL, 32821. The company can be reached via phone at 407-206-6000 or via email at [email protected]


