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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Rallies as Q2 Results Top Fears, Guidance Rises

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 31, 2026
Composite image of Chipotle Mexican Grill showing the logo, storefront exterior, food assembly line, and a prepared burrito bowl.

Key Points

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill grew Q2 revenue by 9.3% with accelerating comp-store sales of 2.2%, prompting management to raise full-year guidance.
  • Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with roughly 25% upside potential, citing comp gains, menu improvements, and continued store growth.
  • Shares rose more than 5% in after-hours and premarket trading as the company continues aggressive buybacks backed by $1.7 billion in remaining authorization.
  • Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. stock logo
CMGCMG 90-day performance
Chipotle Mexican Grill
$37.56 -0.96 (-2.48%)
As of 10:15 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$28.03
$44.27
P/E Ratio
34.53
Price Target
$43.95
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Brian Niccol is the best thing to happen to Chipotle Mexican Grill NYSE: CMG since its IPO. His leadership brought an ailing company and troubled brand out of the dumps and established it as a leader in fast-casual dining, outpacing peers while driving profitable growth. His loss was a loss for the company and its shareholders, but not the end of the story.

It’s taken time, but successor Scott Boatwright has proven to have what it takes to carry the company into its next phase. His Recipe for Growth strategy builds on Niccol’s efforts, focusing on customer satisfaction while unlocking revenue growth. Macroeconomic headwinds aside, Chipotle's Q2 results reflect intrinsic strength and leverage for accelerated growth when consumer sentiment shifts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Accelerates Recovery, Raises Guidance

Chipotle Mexican Grill reported mixed results relative to consensus estimates, with revenue falling slightly short, but the market response reveals it feared far worse. The company grew revenue by 9.3% on a 2.2% comp-store gain and 100 new stores. The comp figure is the operative factor, accelerating from the previous quarter as the company reinvigorates consumer appetite. Comps were driven by a 1.2% check increase, underpinned by higher prices, and a 1% transaction increase.

Margin news was equally mixed and favorable to investors. The company experienced margin pressure across the stack, with gross, restaurant-level, and operating margins all contracting, but the net result was better than expected. The critical takeaway is that 33-cent adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was flat compared to last year, a penny better than expected, and sufficient to sustain financial health while investing in growth and buying back shares. Looking ahead, margin recovery is expected, with beef as the underlying cause, but it will take time. In the meantime, growth efforts center on Chipotlanes and digital sales, which provide the higher-margin revenue.

Guidance was another catalyzing factor for this market. The Q2 comp strength led management to increase guidance for the year, suggesting the consensus forecasts are too low. Either way, the company is on track to accelerate growth by year’s end and sustain a modest double-digit pace through the decade's end. In this scenario, today’s high valuation of 30x earnings falls to the mid-teens within the next four years, setting the stage for a 50% to 100% stock price increase—50% to align with the S&P 500 average, 100% assuming the company sustains its premium, which is likely.

Domestic store count is the root of growth now; by 2030, the international story will have picked up momentum, and it is by far the larger opportunity. Using McDonald’s NYSE: MCD as a reference, Chipotle’s International business could grow to about 1.5x to 2.0x the domestic over time.

Analysts Sentiment Firms: Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still a Good Buy

The analyst response following the earnings release was positive, highlighting comp store gains, menu wins, and operational improvements alongside the store-count growth. The result is an affirmation of the consensus, which pegs the stock at a Moderate Buy with 70% Buy-side bias among 33 analysts tracked.

Chipotle Mexican Grill MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
87th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
14.0% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
News Sentiment
0.97mentions of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Proj. Earnings Growth
19.47%
See Full Analysis

They forecasted more than 25% upside relative to the pre-release close and are likely to lift targets by year’s end. Institutions, the visible manifestation of analyst sentiment trends, own more than 90% of the stock and are accumulating in 2026.

Capital return is among the reasons for such solid sell-side support. Chipotle Mexican Grill is profitable, has a fortress-like balance sheet, and aggressively buys back its shares. While the Q2 balance sheet highlights reflect the impact of buybacks with reduced cash and equity, cash flow will rebuild the cash balance quickly, and the 5.2% trailing 12-month share count reduction and subsequent shareholder leverage can last forever. Looking ahead, Chipotle is expected to sustain an aggressive repurchase pace, given the $1.7 billion in remaining authorization and business growth outlook.

The share price response to the news was favorable. The market climbed more than 5% in after-hours and premarket trading, signaling that the bottom is in and that the potential for a reversal is growing. The critical resistance point is near the existing highs, which mark the midpoint of the trading range.

CMG chart showing the stock on track for reversal and full price recovery.

A move to fresh highs would signal inflection, bringing the top of the range into play as the next target. The top of the pre-release range aligns with the 150-week exponential moving average, the final technical hurdle for this market. Once cleared, CMG shares will have an easier time; the only question is how long it takes to reach that point.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill Right Now?

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
4.3598 of 5 stars		$37.81-1.8%N/A34.72Moderate Buy$43.95
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