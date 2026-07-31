Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Everyone’s Focused on China—But That’s Not ASML’s Biggest Risk

Dan Schmidt
Written by Dan Schmidt | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 31, 2026
Cleanroom semiconductor fab with advanced wafer fabrication equipment processing silicon wafers, highlighting chip manufacturing industry growth.

Key Points

  • ASML shares fell 10% in two sessions after reports that China's Shanghai Aishengna Electronic Technology Group is producing competing lithography machines.
  • Aishengna currently only makes DUV machines and remains years away from matching ASML's advanced EUV lithography technology and record backlog.
  • The bigger risk may be the proposed MATCH Act, which could restrict ASML from selling or servicing equipment in China.
  • Interested in ASML? Here are five stocks we like better.

ASML Today

ASML Holding N.V. stock logo
ASMLASML 90-day performance
ASML
$1,635.89 -15.55 (-0.94%)
As of 10:15 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$683.48
$1,999.96
Dividend Yield
0.44%
P/E Ratio
50.86
Price Target
$1,970.33
Add to Watchlist

Few companies have benefited more from the AI gold rush than ASML Holdings N.V. NASDAQ: ASML, which has a monopoly on a key bottleneck in the semiconductor pipeline.

But its grip on the market was shaken this week by reports that a Chinese competitor has begun producing similar lithography machines, driving ASML shares down 10% in just two sessions and bringing its 30-day drawdown closer to bear-market territory.

Other stocks along the semiconductor supply chain, like KLA Corp. NASDAQ: KLA and Applied Materials Inc. NASDAQ: AMAT, were also dragged down, but there’s no reason for investors to panic about ASML's position—at least not yet.

What the News This Week Really Says About China’s Lithography Challenge

The competitor finally has a name: Shanghai Aishengna Electronic Technology Group, a state-sponsored conglomeration of multiple Chinese tech firms. Founded in 2023, the company plans to ship five of its deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines this year, with another 20 tentatively scheduled for 2027. Details are scant given the source country, but the company appears to have pulled teams from multiple industries to build a domestic competitor to ASML’s ultraviolet lithography machines, which can cost upwards of $40 million per unit.

ASML has had a stranglehold over this particular industry since the start of the AI boom, but after a 130% gain over the last 12 months, investors have itchy trigger fingers. However, there seems to be little in this narrative that actually threatens the company’s engineering, at least not anytime soon. ASML plans to ship 130 DUV machines in 2026, with capacity expanding another 30% in 2027. The company raised full-year revenue and gross margin guidance during its Q2 2026 earnings report in late June, despite Q2 system sales to China declining to 14% of net, down from 19% in Q1.

Additionally, ASML’s true monopoly lies in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, a technology that Aishengna appears many years away from harnessing (if at all). ASML has spent the better part of two decades developing its tech and making deals with crucial partners, such as Zeiss SMT, which makes the precise optical systems used by EUV machines. Currently, Aishengna can only produce DUV lithography machines that operate at a 193-nanometer (nm) wavelength. ASML’s EUV machines operate at a 13.5nm wavelength, giving it sole access to an array of next-gen semiconductors that require the density only EUV can provide.

ASML’s sales to China are already declining, and the fact that it’s adding DUV and EUV capacity shows that management isn’t taking Aishengna as a serious threat to its backlog. The Chinese machine is also unproven and will require rigorous testing before it can be considered a match for ASML’s available models. Plus, no competitor can lay a finger on ASML’s Installed Base Management segment, which accounts for maintenance and upgrades to existing systems. Installed Base Management generated 30% of the company’s Q2 revenue, a number that grew 5% year-over-year (YOY).

The True Threat Is Legislative, Not Engineering

The tech might be inferior, but when has an inferior product ever stopped the government from putting its thumb on the scale? Any competitor accepting a less capable system also accepts lower productivity and higher costs, and no company is going to choose worse outcomes on purpose. But companies in China may soon have no choice.

Beijing has long sought to tamp down on the influence of foreign AI tools, implementing strong subsidies for domestically manufactured equipment and incentives to hire talent. Meanwhile, in Washington, Congress has introduced the MATCH Act, a bill to limit the sale of semiconductor equipment to U.S. adversaries (i.e., China). All DUV immersion machines and services are covered under the bill, which would stonewall ASML from selling or servicing products in China.

The bill has yet to pass the House, so introduction of these protocols is likely an early 2027 story, but it does create a converging thesis. Aishengna may not need to displace ASML’s tech; it just needs to provide an alternative that export-strapped Chinese firms can use.

Chart Shows Pullback Has Teeth, But Long-Term Uptrend in Place

Whether the threat is political or engineering-based, it has exacerbated the downtrend in ASML shares, which have fallen over 15% in the last month. During its 12-month run, the stock has become no stranger to bear traps, in which the price dips below the 50-day moving average, sending a sell signal to investors. But this is often a false positive when the long-term uptrend remains intact, and this could be an opportunity for investors to buy the stock at less than 40 times forward earnings.

Daily chart of ASML stock price with 50-day and 200-day moving averages and RSI indicator below.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that selling pressure has driven the stock below its typical range, and the indicator is now approaching the oversold threshold of 30. But the 50-day and 200-day moving averages still suggest a strong underlying uptrend, and neither the legislative nor engineering threats can touch the company’s EUV franchise or its record backlog.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ASML Right Now?

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Dan Schmidt
About The Author

Dan Schmidt

Contributing Author

Learn More about Dan Schmidt
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines