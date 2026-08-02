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Netflix's Big Sell-Off May Be Sending the Wrong Signal

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Clare Titus
August 2, 2026
Netflix logo displayed on a large movie theater screen with empty seats in the foreground.

Key Points

  • Netflix shares fell more than 10% and hit a 52-week low despite record revenue and margins that beat the company's own guidance.
  • Netflix now trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 23, down sharply from 57 a year ago, following its largest-ever share buyback.
  • Wall Street analysts, including Wedbush and Bank of America, remained largely bullish, with UBS's $115 price target implying over 50% upside.
  • Interested in Netflix? Here are five stocks we like better.

Netflix Today

Netflix, Inc. stock logo
NFLXNFLX 90-day performance
Netflix
$71.71 -1.46 (-2.00%)
As of 07/31/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$65.08
$126.71
P/E Ratio
22.57
Price Target
$103.48
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It's not often that a company posting record revenue finds its stock sinking to a 52-week low, but that's exactly the position Netflix Inc. NASDAQ: NFLX found itself in after its latest earnings report.

Earlier this month, the streaming giant delivered a quarter that, on its face, looked solid, yet investors still sent the stock down more than 10% in the aftermath. That disconnect is precisely what makes the stock so interesting right now. Beneath the market reaction sits a business still growing at a healthy clip while trading at a valuation it hasn't seen in years.

With Netflix shares already beginning to claw back some of those losses, there's a compelling argument that this dip represents a rare entry point into what could be one of the streaming industry’s long-term winners.

Did the Market Get It Wrong?

The first thing to understand is that Netflix's results were far from the disaster the share-price reaction implied. Revenue climbed to an all-time high, operating margins comfortably beat the company's own guidance, and the business delivered its largest share buyback in history, a clear signal of management's belief that shares are undervalued right now.

So what exactly spooked investors? The answer lies in expectations rather than performance. Revenue growth, while still robust, decelerated from the previous quarter and missed expectations.

The selling, in other words, was less about Netflix deteriorating and more about the market recalibrating its expectations. That might have been painful for those who held their positions through the earnings report. Still, for those of us on the sidelines, it potentially created an interesting entry opportunity at a bargain valuation.

The Bullish Thesis Has Multiple Angles

For years, the knock on Netflix was that its stock was too expensive, trading at a premium that left little room for error. That criticism has now largely evaporated. Following the pullback, its shares are now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 23, compared to the 57 it was at a year ago, and the 285 it was at 10 years ago.

This is the crux of the bull case now. Investors are being offered a business that’s generating record revenues, while simultaneously expanding margins, and trading at one of its lowest valuations ever. From a risk/reward perspective alone, it’s a tempting setup.

Adding to the appeal is the scale of the capital being returned to shareholders. A share buyback the size of Netflix's is one of the strongest signals a company can send that it believes its own stock is undervalued, and it's another reason to be leaning into the bull case now.

What the Analysts Are Saying

None of this is lost on Wall Street, where the reaction to the quarter has been telling. What stands out is that even after a double-digit drop in the shares, the analyst community stayed largely bullish.

Netflix Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$103.48
44.31% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 55 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$71.71
High Forecast$151.40
Average Forecast$103.48
Low Forecast$70.00
Netflix Stock Forecast Details

The prevailing view seems to be that Netflix delivered a quarter it had already prepared investors for, but got punished for it anyway. That said, the caution is real, and even the bulls acknowledge it.

Wedbush trimmed its price target to $105 while keeping its Outperform rating, framing the quarter as clean but underwhelming and warning that the next leg of growth may take longer to arrive.

Bank of America also reiterated its Buy rating, which, along with Netflix’s consensus Moderate Buy rating on MarketBeat, makes the stock’s post-earnings sell-off all the more perplexing.

Perhaps the clearest indication that the market got it wrong comes from the latest analyst price targets.

Take UBS Group, for example—its refreshed $115 target implies more than 50% upside from where Netflix shares are trading today.

Making Sense of It All

Taken together, the setup here is a strong business that the market has turned too bearish on. Netflix’s revenue is at record highs, its valuation is at multi-year lows, analysts are still calling the stock a Buy, and its shares have already started to quietly rally off their lows—a sign that the smart money may already be starting to take advantage of the drop.

Put those four things side by side, and the case for post-earnings weakness being an opportunity rather than a warning becomes hard to ignore.

Netflix may have touched a 52-week low this month, but the business behind the stock has rarely looked more solid relative to its price. For long-term investors, moments when a great company falls this far out of favor are precisely the ones worth seizing.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Netflix Right Now?

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

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Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Netflix (NFLX)
4.8254 of 5 stars		$71.71-2.0%N/A22.57Moderate Buy$103.48
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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