1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.01. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 189,850 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. Wall Street Zen raised 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research cut 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.75.

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1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.42 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 489,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $2,040,122.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,607,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,041,206.68. This trade represents a 11.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,752,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,619 in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 538,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 197.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,833 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 2,832.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

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