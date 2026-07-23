3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

3M Company (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.7857.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

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Key Stories Impacting 3M

Here are the key news stories impacting 3M this week:

Positive Sentiment: 3M beat Wall Street’s Q2 expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $2.40 versus estimates around $2.24-$2.25 and revenue of $6.5 billion versus about $6.4 billion expected, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and execution. Article Title

3M beat Wall Street’s Q2 expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $2.40 versus estimates around $2.24-$2.25 and revenue of $6.5 billion versus about $6.4 billion expected, signaling stronger-than-expected demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 guidance, increasing adjusted EPS outlook to $8.80-$8.95 from $8.50-$8.70, which suggests management is seeing continued momentum and better profitability ahead. Article Title

The company raised 2026 guidance, increasing adjusted EPS outlook to $8.80-$8.95 from $8.50-$8.70, which suggests management is seeing continued momentum and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management pointed to stronger pricing, cost reductions, and resilient demand in Safety & Industrial and Transportation & Electronics, supporting the view that margins and cash flow are improving. Article Title

Management pointed to stronger pricing, cost reductions, and resilient demand in Safety & Industrial and Transportation & Electronics, supporting the view that margins and cash flow are improving. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have started adjusting forecasts higher after the results, but views remain mixed, so the earnings beat is helping sentiment even as some firms keep cautious ratings. Article Title

Analysts have started adjusting forecasts higher after the results, but views remain mixed, so the earnings beat is helping sentiment even as some firms keep cautious ratings. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lifted its price target but kept an underperform rating, reflecting concern that the stock may already be pricing in much of the recovery. Article Title

3M Stock Down 0.0%

MMM opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $177.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 115.87%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. 3M's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.800-8.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. 3M's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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