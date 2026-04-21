4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

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FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.94. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $12.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.86 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 164.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,362.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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