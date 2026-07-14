4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider David Kirn Sells 42,608 Shares

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) insider David Kirn sold 42,608 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $548,364.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 899,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,581,416.99. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, David Kirn sold 15,725 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $189,171.75.

On Monday, June 22nd, David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,201,390.62.

On Monday, June 1st, David Kirn sold 1,922 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $19,258.44.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FDMT traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $11.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 651,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,839. The company has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.70. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 141,582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,247,151 shares of the company's stock worth $48,868,000 after buying an additional 611,276 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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