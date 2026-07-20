4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price points to a potential upside of 227.57% from the company's current price.

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A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.88.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $10.99 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.70.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.04). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 182.34%.The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Kirn sold 15,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $189,171.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 884,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,636,348.56. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,404. This trade represents a 53.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,811 shares of company stock worth $2,075,906. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,106 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,653,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 605.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,235,156 shares of the company's stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 1,060,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,136,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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