4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 9.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.6720. Approximately 165,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 815,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FDMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $625.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.04). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,617 shares in the company, valued at $103,404. This represents a 53.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,201,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 942,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,817.95. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 126,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,369 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,810 shares of the company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

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