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51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
51Talk Online Education Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $27.99. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $27.2040, with a volume of 2,122 shares changing hands.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE - Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,802 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group NYSE: COE operates as an online English language learning platform, offering live one-on-one and small group instruction to students. The company leverages a proprietary digital classroom that connects learners predominantly in Mainland China with international instructors, primarily based in the Philippines. Its core offerings focus on English proficiency training for children and adults, covering general conversational skills, exam preparation, and business English.

The company's service portfolio includes tailored course packages for different age groups, such as preschool learners, primary and secondary school students, and adult professionals.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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