5G Stocks To Consider - April 22nd

EchoStar, KT, and Ceva are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "5G stocks" refers to shares of companies whose businesses are directly involved in or expected to benefit from the rollout and adoption of fifth‑generation wireless technology — for example, telecom carriers, network equipment manufacturers, chipmakers, smartphone makers, tower companies, and software/service providers supporting 5G. Investors use the label to group firms whose revenue growth or valuations are tied to 5G deployment, recognizing that performance depends on factors like rollout pace, capital spending, regulation, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

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EchoStar (SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

See Also

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