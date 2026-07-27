5N Plus (TSE:VNP) PT Set at C$44.00 by Ventum Financial

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) has been given a C$44.00 price target by equities researchers at Ventum Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Ventum Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$41.00 price objective on 5N Plus and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank set a C$48.00 target price on 5N Plus and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a "top pick" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$47.81.

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View Our Latest Analysis on VNP

5N Plus Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TSE VNP traded up C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$34.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 318,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,359. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$11.78 and a one year high of C$49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of C$163.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

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