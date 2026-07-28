908 Devices (MASS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect 908 Devices to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $15.4180 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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908 Devices Trading Down 0.1%

MASS opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MASS shares. Wall Street Zen cut 908 Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded 908 Devices from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $62,668.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,200,592.68. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP John Kenneweg sold 7,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $53,185.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 76,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $519,346.37. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 96,927 shares of company stock valued at $815,293 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 908 Devices

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. PCM Encore LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc NASDAQ: MASS is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company's core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.

Key products in 908 Devices' portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.

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