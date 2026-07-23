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A. O. Smith (AOS) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
A. O. Smith logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • A. O. Smith is scheduled to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, with analysts expecting $0.96 EPS on $994.9 million in revenue.
  • The company previously missed estimates last quarter, posting $0.85 EPS versus the expected $0.94, while revenue came in at $945.6 million and declined 1.9% year over year.
  • A. O. Smith recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, and analysts currently have a Reduce consensus rating with an average price target of $69.44.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $994.8930 million for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $59.35 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on A. O. Smith and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Further Reading

Earnings History for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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