A. O. Smith (AOS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.94 per share and revenue of $976.8610 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $928.97 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $64.82 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $81.86. The stock's fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 1,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $82,126.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,732.39. This trade represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,495 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $395,361,000 after buying an additional 458,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,559,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,395 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $194,581,000 after buying an additional 101,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,894,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $126,734,000 after buying an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,039,000 after acquiring an additional 81,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.00 price objective on A. O. Smith and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AOS

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

Further Reading

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