A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.18 and last traded at $57.89, with a volume of 32396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered A. O. Smith from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Darrell W. Schuh sold 1,104 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $82,126.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,732.39. The trade was a 33.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,096,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,009,622,000 after purchasing an additional 683,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,495 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $395,361,000 after buying an additional 458,257 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,850,158 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $356,050,000 after buying an additional 157,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,559,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $304,947,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,208,831 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $235,560,000 after buying an additional 1,128,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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