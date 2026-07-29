A10 Networks (ATEN) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $77.2750 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A10 Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $672,032.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,211.26. The trade was a 26.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4,621.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,898 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 346.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,545 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler set a $45.00 price objective on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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