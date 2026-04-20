A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued on Monday. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the communications equipment provider's stock. Sidoti's target price suggests a potential downside of 12.88% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.13.

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A10 Networks Stock Down 0.0%

A10 Networks stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.50%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 33,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $685,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 713,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,664,418.35. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,156 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,173 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in A10 Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,750 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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