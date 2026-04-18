A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AZ. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

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A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZ opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $364.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.23.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 million. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 466.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.13%.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the second quarter worth $146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the second quarter worth $148,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company's stock.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

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