AAR (NYSE:AIR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AAR (NYSE:AIR - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock's current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised AAR from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded AAR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AAR from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised AAR to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AAR from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.20.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AAR

AAR Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE AIR traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.13. 70,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,861. AAR has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $146.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 218.6% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company's stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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