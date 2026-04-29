Aaron's (NYSE:PRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Aaron's (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $742.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.96 million. Aaron's had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Aaron's updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.050-1.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Aaron's' conference call:

Delivered a strong Q1, beating guidance with consolidated revenue of $743 million , Adjusted EBITDA of $90.3 million , Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 , and consolidated GMV up 54% year‑over‑year.

Delivered a strong Q1, beating guidance with consolidated revenue of , Adjusted EBITDA of , Non-GAAP EPS of , and consolidated GMV up year‑over‑year. Four continued rapid, profitable scaling—Q1 GMV of $280 million (+134% YoY), revenue up 142%, and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million with a 37% margin, showing improving unit economics.

continued rapid, profitable scaling—Q1 GMV of (+134% YoY), revenue up 142%, and Adjusted EBITDA of with a 37% margin, showing improving unit economics. Progressive Leasing showed sequential improvement (January down high single digits → March up low single digits) but Q1 GMV was down 2.2% YoY and portfolio size remained down ~5.4% YoY, even as gross margin expanded ~210 bps and write‑offs stayed within the 6%–8% target.

Progressive Leasing showed sequential improvement (January down high single digits → March up low single digits) but Q1 GMV was down 2.2% YoY and portfolio size remained down ~5.4% YoY, even as gross margin expanded ~210 bps and write‑offs stayed within the 6%–8% target. Purchasing Power delivered modest momentum with Q1 GMV +10.3% and revenue of $107.1 million , producing near‑breakeven Adjusted EBITDA (~$0.8M) while integration and employer distribution remain early‑stage growth drivers.

Purchasing Power delivered modest momentum with Q1 GMV +10.3% and revenue of , producing near‑breakeven Adjusted EBITDA (~$0.8M) while integration and employer distribution remain early‑stage growth drivers. Balance sheet progress: paid down $210 million of recourse debt post‑acquisition, exiting Q1 at ~2.0x net leverage (within the 1.5–2.0x target), raised the quarterly dividend, and prioritized deleveraging, M&A, and potential buybacks.

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Aaron's Stock Up 18.1%

PRG stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. 430,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Aaron's has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Aaron's Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Aaron's's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Aaron's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aaron's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aaron's in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aaron's from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Aaron's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aaron's

Institutional Trading of Aaron's

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aaron's by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,824,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aaron's by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 89,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Aaron's by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Aaron's by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aaron's by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 575,255 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron's

PROG Holdings, Inc NYSE: PRG, formerly known as Aaron's, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron's Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron's Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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