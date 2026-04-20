AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $27.2050. AB SKF shares last traded at $27.0550, with a volume of 391 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKFRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded AB SKF from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of AB SKF from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AB SKF from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut AB SKF from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF has an average rating of "Reduce".

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AB SKF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. AB SKF had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF OTCMKTS: SKFRY is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company's products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world's first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

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