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ABB Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABBNY) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
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ABB Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised ABB to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded ABB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ABB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABB

ABB Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ABB stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.69. ABB has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36.

ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.34 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

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Analyst Recommendations for ABB (OTCMKTS:ABBNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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