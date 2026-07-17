Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. BTIG Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 35.61% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.74.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $137.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 671,743 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $84,163,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

More Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping estimates, while revenue rose 13% year over year and sales growth was broad-based across medical devices, diagnostics, and nutrition. Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full-Year EPS Guidance

Abbott reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.31, topping estimates, while revenue rose 13% year over year and sales growth was broad-based across medical devices, diagnostics, and nutrition. Positive Sentiment: The company raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60 from $5.38-$5.58, which suggests management is seeing better profitability trends than Wall Street expected. Abbott raises 2026 profit forecast on heart device strength

The company raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.45-$5.60 from $5.38-$5.58, which suggests management is seeing better profitability trends than Wall Street expected. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment improved because demand for Abbott’s heart devices and diagnostics appears to be strengthening, especially after management pointed to a better second-half outlook and continued momentum in those segments. Why Abbott Stock Jumped Today

Investor sentiment improved because demand for Abbott’s heart devices and diagnostics appears to be strengthening, especially after management pointed to a better second-half outlook and continued momentum in those segments. Neutral Sentiment: Abbott continues to trade well above its recent 50-day average, but it remains below its 200-day average, so the longer-term trend is still mixed despite the earnings-driven rebound.

Abbott continues to trade well above its recent 50-day average, but it remains below its 200-day average, so the longer-term trend is still mixed despite the earnings-driven rebound. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines note that the stock had been under pressure earlier this year, and while the latest results helped, concerns about the broader trend and valuation are not fully gone. Is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Below Fair Value After Its 31% Fall?

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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