Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives "Buy" Rating from TD Cowen

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by TD Cowen in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the healthcare product maker's stock. TD Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.74.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE ABT traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.84. 3,101,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,278,043. The company has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $21,995,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $10,004,880,000 after buying an additional 1,627,791 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $7,922,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $4,926,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,907,523,000 after buying an additional 400,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here