AbbVie (ABBV) Expected to Release Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $16.7870 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbbVie alerts: Sign Up

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $256.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $233.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.61.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $273.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.10.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on AbbVie to $282 from $273 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and pipeline. Benzinga / The Fly report

Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on AbbVie to $282 from $273 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s earnings power and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey, a short-acting botulinum toxin, expanding its aesthetics portfolio and adding another growth driver outside its core immunology business. Yahoo Finance article

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey, a short-acting botulinum toxin, expanding its aesthetics portfolio and adding another growth driver outside its core immunology business. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted AbbVie as a high-quality dividend stock and suggested its long-term outlook remains attractive, but that much of the optimism may already be reflected in the share price. Motley Fool article

Several commentary pieces highlighted AbbVie as a high-quality dividend stock and suggested its long-term outlook remains attractive, but that much of the optimism may already be reflected in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Genmab and AbbVie clarified that the U.S. primary endpoint in the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-1 trial was overall survival, and that endpoint was not met, which could pressure sentiment around AbbVie’s oncology franchise and the epcoritamab program. Yahoo Finance article

Genmab and AbbVie clarified that the U.S. primary endpoint in the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-1 trial was overall survival, and that endpoint was not met, which could pressure sentiment around AbbVie’s oncology franchise and the epcoritamab program. Negative Sentiment: Analyst coverage also noted AbbVie’s oncology revenue may remain under pressure in Q2, as weakness in Imbruvica could offset gains from Venclexta and newer therapies. Yahoo Finance article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Blue Sparrow LLC DE acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,561,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 430,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AbbVie, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AbbVie wasn't on the list.

While AbbVie currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here