AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Up 3.7% - Should You Buy?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $244.61 and last traded at $243.6470. 10,161,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 6,812,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.89.

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Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 3.7%

The stock has a market cap of $430.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after buying an additional 3,032,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after acquiring an additional 356,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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