AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.81.

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AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $251.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.18. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $181.73 and a fifty-two week high of $253.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 182,476 shares of the company's stock worth $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,290 shares of the company's stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 636,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,026,000 after buying an additional 66,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,656,000 after buying an additional 120,490 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More AbbVie News

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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