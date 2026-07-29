AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1186) per share and revenue of $7.8480 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 181.75%.The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ABCL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,693. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,112 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 28,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JonesTrading initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc NASDAQ: ABCL is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company's technology platform integrates single-cell screening, microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing and artificial intelligence to rapidly identify and optimize antibody candidates against a wide range of disease targets. By combining experimental data with machine learning, AbCellera accelerates early-stage drug discovery and improves the efficiency of lead candidate selection.

AbCellera primarily operates through partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, offering its antibody discovery services on a fee-for-service and milestone-driven basis.

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