Go Pro
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Abeona Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from “sell” to “strong sell,” even though the broader analyst consensus on the stock remains “Moderate Buy” with a $19.00 price target.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting an EPS loss of $0.30 versus estimates for a $0.33 loss and revenue of $8.72 million versus $4.57 million expected.
  • Insiders sold shares in July, including the CEO and an executive, while institutional investors still own a large majority of the stock at 80.56%.
  • Interested in Abeona Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEO

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

ABEO stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.89. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.57 million. Research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, insider Madhav Vasanthavada sold 12,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $87,737.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 290,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,022,736.08. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 67,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $473,078.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,306,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,090,511.68. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 311,291 shares of company stock worth $1,877,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life‐threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non‐viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company's research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead clinical programs include separate AAV‐based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Abeona Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Abeona Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abeona Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Abeona Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
I Turned $57k Into $1.87M
I Turned $57k Into $1.87M
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026
The Stock Stories You‘re Missing This Week
The Stock Stories You're Missing This Week
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines