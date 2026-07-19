Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.9091.

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Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE ANF opened at $95.16 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

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