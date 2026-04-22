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Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares dipped below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 1,554 versus a 200-day MA of GBX 1,565.61; the stock last traded at GBX 1,566 on volume of 293,235 shares.
  • Valuation and financials: market capitalization £1.24 billion, P/E 13.35, net margin 62.19% and ROE 6.86%, with low reported leverage (debt-to-equity 5.39) and strong liquidity ratios.
  • Investment focus: Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust is a closed-ended fund managed by Aberforth Partners that concentrates on UK small-cap value stocks using bottom-up and top-down fundamental analysis.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL - Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,565.61 and traded as low as GBX 1,554. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,566, with a volume of 293,235 shares changing hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 15.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,567.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,565.61.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 64.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 62.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

(Get Free Report)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with both bottom-up and top-down stock picking approaches with the focus on factors like businesses financial statements and assessment of their market positions to create its portfolio.

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