ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. Weiss Ratings cut ABM Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group upgraded ABM Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 395,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,317,506.90. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 592.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company's stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.75%.The business's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ABM Industries's payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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