ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) CEO Scott Salmirs Sells 50,000 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) CEO Scott Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 395,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,317,506.90. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 1,041,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 1.75%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. ABM Industries's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. ABM Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ABM Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABM

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,076,047 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $157,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,390,863 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $110,267,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522,936 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,663,000 after buying an additional 351,407 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,111,320 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,254,000 after buying an additional 897,402 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,850,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

Further Reading

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