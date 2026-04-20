abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

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abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:VFL opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund NYSE: VFL is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments across the United States.

The fund's investment strategy emphasizes a combination of bottom-up credit research and sector allocation to build a tax-exempt portfolio.

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