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abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • $0.05 monthly dividend announced for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: VFL), payable April 30 to holders of record on April 22 with an ex-dividend date of April 22, implying a ~5.8% annualized yield.
  • The fund is a diversified, closed-end municipal bond vehicle that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federal tax-exempt income by investing in municipal securities like general obligation and revenue bonds.
  • VFL recently traded around $10.28, with a 52-week range of $9.38 to $10.50 and 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages near $10.17 and $10.20, respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:VFL opened at $10.28 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund NYSE: VFL is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in a portfolio of municipal securities, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other debt obligations issued by state and local governments across the United States.

The fund's investment strategy emphasizes a combination of bottom-up credit research and sector allocation to build a tax-exempt portfolio.

Read More

Dividend History for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

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