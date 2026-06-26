Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Absci Corporation (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.5714.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Absci from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Absci from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Absci from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

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Key Stories Impacting Absci

Here are the key news stories impacting Absci this week:

Positive Sentiment: Absci reported positive interim Phase 1 data for ABS-201 in its HEADLINE trial, saying the drug was well tolerated across single-ascending-dose cohorts with no serious adverse events and a long estimated half-life that could support infrequent dosing. Article: Absci Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Data from the HEADLINE Trial of ABS-201

Absci reported positive interim Phase 1 data for ABS-201 in its HEADLINE trial, saying the drug was well tolerated across single-ascending-dose cohorts with no serious adverse events and a long estimated half-life that could support infrequent dosing. Positive Sentiment: The company said the data advanced the study into the multiple-ascending-dose phase, keeping the ABS-201 hair-loss program on track for additional proof-of-concept readouts later in 2026 and early 2027. Article: ABSI Soars 36% on Positive Interim Update From Phase I Hair Loss Study

The company said the data advanced the study into the multiple-ascending-dose phase, keeping the ABS-201 hair-loss program on track for additional proof-of-concept readouts later in 2026 and early 2027. Positive Sentiment: Absci also priced a $100 million underwritten offering, with participation from Eli Lilly and other institutional investors, providing capital to fund ABS-201 development across androgenetic alopecia and endometriosis. Article: Absci Announces Pricing of $100 Million Underwritten Offering

Absci also priced a $100 million underwritten offering, with participation from Eli Lilly and other institutional investors, providing capital to fund ABS-201 development across androgenetic alopecia and endometriosis. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates were mixed but generally supportive, with Needham and BTIG both reiterating buy ratings and raising price targets, which may help reinforce the recent momentum in ABSI shares.

Analyst updates were mixed but generally supportive, with Needham and BTIG both reiterating buy ratings and raising price targets, which may help reinforce the recent momentum in ABSI shares. Neutral Sentiment: Absci reached a new 52-week high and saw heavy trading volume, suggesting the stock’s move is being driven by strong investor reaction to the clinical and financing news.

Absci reached a new 52-week high and saw heavy trading volume, suggesting the stock’s move is being driven by strong investor reaction to the clinical and financing news. Negative Sentiment: The share sale introduces dilution, and some commentary noted that further upside may depend on whether later-stage data continues to validate the early encouraging results.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Absci by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,990,877 shares of the company's stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,926 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter worth about $8,201,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,450,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Absci by 21.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Absci by 2,955.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,156,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $10.21 on Friday. Absci has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.44.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 6,450.76% and a negative return on equity of 66.32%. Analysts predict that Absci will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation NASDAQ: ABSI is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company's Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

The core of Absci's offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.

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