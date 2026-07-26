AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Get AC Immune alerts: Sign Up

ACIU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded AC Immune from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AC Immune

Insider Transactions at AC Immune

In other AC Immune news, CEO Andrea Pfeifer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,820,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,658,603.52. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AC Immune

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AC Immune by 82.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 176,701 shares during the period. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AC Immune by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company's stock.

AC Immune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.23 on Friday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $226.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 1,788.02% and a negative return on equity of 125.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AC Immune, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AC Immune wasn't on the list.

While AC Immune currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here