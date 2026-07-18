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Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Acacia Research logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Acacia Research shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $4.55 and last changing hands at $4.54.
  • Recent analyst sentiment was mixed: Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to a sell rating, while MarketBeat data still shows an average rating of Hold with a $6.00 price target.
  • The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue above estimates, though profitability remained negative.
  • Interested in Acacia Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $4.55. Acacia Research shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 292,909 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Acacia Research from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acacia Research

Acacia Research Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $438.52 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company's stock.

About Acacia Research

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation is a publicly traded patent licensing company based in New York City. The firm specializes in acquiring patented technologies through a network of wholly owned subsidiaries and seeking licensing agreements or settlements with companies that utilize those technologies. Since its founding in 1993, Acacia has built a business model centered on identifying innovative inventions and monetizing them through patent enforcement and strategic partnerships.

The company's activities span a broad range of technology sectors, including life sciences, medical devices, software, telecommunications and consumer electronics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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