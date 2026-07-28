Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.5333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 7.1%

ASO stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is 10.56%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,302,141 shares of the company's stock worth $65,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,301,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,769 shares of the company's stock worth $41,655,000 after buying an additional 468,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 219.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,028 shares of the company's stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 344,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6,156.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 344,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 339,277 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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